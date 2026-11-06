🛒 Thief River Falls Retail Jobs with Multiple $18+/hr Roles

Thief River Falls has some solid retail openings right now, from leading a busy store to flexible merchandiser shifts. If you like helping customers and keeping shelves looking sharp, these are worth a look.

Employer: Casey's

Casey's Location: Thief River Falls, MN

Salary: $51,300 – $61,400/year + quarterly & annual bonuses

Type: Full-time

Lead a Casey’s store and team, handle staffing, guest service, food prep, and daily operations. Strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with 6% match, paid time off) and a clear path to grow your management career.

Employer: Acosta Group

Acosta Group Location: Thief River Falls, MN 56701

Pay: $18.50/hour

Type: Part-time

Visit the local Walmart to stock shelves, set up displays, and place signs for well-known brands. Flexible daytime schedule (no evenings), independent work, and health plan options even for part-time hours.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3761

Walmart Supercenter #3761 Location: 1755 Highway 59 S, Thief River Falls, MN 56701

Pay: $18 – $31/hour + possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hr)

Type: Full-time, opening/morning shifts

Help customers with TVs, gaming, and other tech in the entertainment department while keeping displays stocked and tidy. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.