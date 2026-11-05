🚚 Thief River Falls Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Thief River Falls has some solid supply chain and logistics roles right now, from hands-on warehouse work to more analytical office jobs. Good mix of entry-level and experienced positions, all with room to grow.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Thief River Falls, MN (Walmart Supercenter #3761, 1755 Highway 59 S)

(Walmart Supercenter #3761, 1755 Highway 59 S) Salary: $18 – $31 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Full-Time (Opening & Morning shifts)

Unload trucks, stock freight, and keep the backroom running smoothly. This is a physical role (lifting 50+ lbs, possible forklift use) with strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Arctic Cat, Inc.

Location: Thief River Falls, MN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

Help keep inventory accurate by doing regular cycle counts and digging into any issues you find. Great fit if you have 0–2 years in warehousing, are comfortable with SAP and Microsoft Office, and like a mix of hands-on work and problem solving.

Employer: Arctic Cat

Location: Thief River Falls, MN

Salary: Not listed (pay depends on skills, experience, and role level)

Not listed (pay depends on skills, experience, and role level) Type: Full-Time

More advanced supply chain role where you source materials, manage suppliers, and support new product launches. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Supply Chain/Business (or equivalent experience), 2–5+ years in supply chain, and experience with ERP systems (SAP a plus).

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.