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🏥 Thief River Falls Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring is busy in Thief River Falls right now, especially at Sanford Health. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or behavioral health, there are several solid options to check out.
LPN or Certified Medical Assistant – Orthopedics Clinic
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Sanford TRF Medical Center, Thief River Falls, MN
- Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week), day shifts, flex schedule
- Salary: $21.78 – $32.74/hr
Orthopedics clinic role with Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm hours and a short Saturday rotation every six weeks. Great if you want a steady schedule, a fast-paced clinic, and room to grow your skills alongside an experienced ortho team.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Sanford TRF Medical Center, Thief River Falls, MN
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week), day shifts
- Salary: $33.00 – $52.00/hr
- Bonus: Sign-on bonus up to $15,000 with commitment
Join a multi-disciplinary PT team with a flexible schedule and specialty options like women’s health, sports medicine, and Occ Med. Good fit if you want one-on-one time with patients and support to develop your own specialty interests.
Associate Behavioral Health Counselor or Rehab Assistant
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Northern Lights Community Residence, Thief River Falls, MN
- Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week), 12-hour night shifts
- Salary:
- Associate Behavioral Health Counselor: $22.50 – $36.00/hr
- Behavioral Health Rehab Assistant: $16.50 – $25.50/hr
Residential behavioral health role with a team-based model and clear paths for both degree-holders and those with qualifying experience or life experience. Strong option if you want to work nights and support adults with serious mental health needs.
Associate Behavioral Health Counselor – PRN
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Thief River Falls Downtown Campus, Thief River Falls, MN
- Type: PRN (on-call), hours and shifts vary (includes overnights, weekends, some holidays)
- Salary: $22.50 – $36.00/hr
Flexible on-call counseling role with options to work in Roseau County or Pennington County. Good if you meet Minnesota Mental Health Practitioner criteria and want extra hours or a side role with a supportive team.
RN – Echo and Vascular Lab – PRN
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Sanford TRF Medical Center, Thief River Falls, MN
- Type: PRN, day shifts, hours vary
- Salary: $38.33 – $54.80/hr
PRN RN role supporting the stress testing team, ideal if you have cardiology experience and are comfortable reading and documenting EKGs. Great way to keep your cardiac skills sharp without a full-time commitment.
RN – Surgery (OR Circulator)
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Sanford TRF Medical Center, Thief River Falls, MN
- Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week), day shifts, flex, Monday–Friday with rotating call
- Salary:
- RN–ADN: $38.33 – $54.80/hr
- RN–BSN: $40.33 – $56.80/hr
OR circulator role with a dynamic surgical team and flex premium pay on top of base wage. Good match if you like a fast-paced OR environment and want to make an impact in a rural hospital setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the employer’s site. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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