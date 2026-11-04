🏥 Thief River Falls Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is busy in Thief River Falls right now, especially at Sanford Health. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or behavioral health, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Sanford Health

Sanford Health Location: Sanford TRF Medical Center, Thief River Falls, MN

Sanford TRF Medical Center, Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week), day shifts, flex schedule

Full-time (32 hrs/week), day shifts, flex schedule Salary: $21.78 – $32.74/hr

Orthopedics clinic role with Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm hours and a short Saturday rotation every six weeks. Great if you want a steady schedule, a fast-paced clinic, and room to grow your skills alongside an experienced ortho team.

Employer: Sanford Health

Sanford Health Location: Sanford TRF Medical Center, Thief River Falls, MN

Sanford TRF Medical Center, Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week), day shifts

Full-time (40 hrs/week), day shifts Salary: $33.00 – $52.00/hr

Bonus: Sign-on bonus up to $15,000 with commitment

Join a multi-disciplinary PT team with a flexible schedule and specialty options like women’s health, sports medicine, and Occ Med. Good fit if you want one-on-one time with patients and support to develop your own specialty interests.

Employer: Sanford Health

Sanford Health Location: Northern Lights Community Residence, Thief River Falls, MN

Northern Lights Community Residence, Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week), 12-hour night shifts

Full-time (36 hrs/week), Salary: Associate Behavioral Health Counselor: $22.50 – $36.00/hr Behavioral Health Rehab Assistant: $16.50 – $25.50/hr



Residential behavioral health role with a team-based model and clear paths for both degree-holders and those with qualifying experience or life experience. Strong option if you want to work nights and support adults with serious mental health needs.

Employer: Sanford Health

Sanford Health Location: Thief River Falls Downtown Campus, Thief River Falls, MN

Thief River Falls Downtown Campus, Type: PRN (on-call) , hours and shifts vary (includes overnights, weekends, some holidays)

, hours and shifts vary (includes overnights, weekends, some holidays) Salary: $22.50 – $36.00/hr

Flexible on-call counseling role with options to work in Roseau County or Pennington County. Good if you meet Minnesota Mental Health Practitioner criteria and want extra hours or a side role with a supportive team.

Employer: Sanford Health

Sanford Health Location: Sanford TRF Medical Center, Thief River Falls, MN

Sanford TRF Medical Center, Type: PRN, day shifts , hours vary

PRN, , hours vary Salary: $38.33 – $54.80/hr

PRN RN role supporting the stress testing team, ideal if you have cardiology experience and are comfortable reading and documenting EKGs. Great way to keep your cardiac skills sharp without a full-time commitment.

Employer: Sanford Health

Sanford Health Location: Sanford TRF Medical Center, Thief River Falls, MN

Sanford TRF Medical Center, Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week), day shifts, flex , Monday–Friday with rotating call

Full-time (32 hrs/week), , Monday–Friday with rotating call Salary: RN–ADN: $38.33 – $54.80/hr RN–BSN: $40.33 – $56.80/hr



OR circulator role with a dynamic surgical team and flex premium pay on top of base wage. Good match if you like a fast-paced OR environment and want to make an impact in a rural hospital setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the employer’s site. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.