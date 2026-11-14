undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Thibodaux
🚧 Canal Blvd utility work Nov 16–Dec 4, no full closures
12 days ago
🚧 Utility work on Canal Blvd ahead of bridge replacement
The City of Thibodaux is starting utility relocation work tied to the Canal Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project.
- When: Monday, November 16, 2026 – Friday, December 4, 2026
- Where: Canal Blvd between LA 308 and 2nd Street, on both the north and south sides of the bayou, in the median and roadside utility areas
- What: Moving an underground utility line and related work
No full road closures are expected. But if temporary lane restrictions are needed, the city will set up traffic-control signs and measures to keep travel safe.
If you drive, walk, or bike in this area, please:
- Slow down and stay alert for construction workers and equipment
- Follow any posted lane restrictions or traffic signs
Questions? Call 985-446-7218 or email kclement@ci.thibodaux.la.us.
More Info: Press Releases and Newsletters - The City of Thibo...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.