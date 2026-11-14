🚧 Utility work on Canal Blvd ahead of bridge replacement

The City of Thibodaux is starting utility relocation work tied to the Canal Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project.

When: Monday, November 16, 2026 – Friday, December 4, 2026

Where: Canal Blvd between LA 308 and 2nd Street , on both the north and south sides of the bayou , in the median and roadside utility areas

, on both the , in the median and roadside utility areas What: Moving an underground utility line and related work

No full road closures are expected. But if temporary lane restrictions are needed, the city will set up traffic-control signs and measures to keep travel safe.

If you drive, walk, or bike in this area, please:

Slow down and stay alert for construction workers and equipment

Follow any posted lane restrictions or traffic signs

Questions? Call 985-446-7218 or email kclement@ci.thibodaux.la.us.