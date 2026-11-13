Thibodaux’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options from pharma to homebuilding to facility services. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Location: Thibodaux, LA (field-based in local territory)

(field-based in local territory) Salary: $75,000–$90,000 base + bonus, stock equity, ESPP

+ bonus, stock equity, ESPP Type: Full-time, outside sales

You’ll sell ADHD and CNS medications to doctors, using your 2+ years of B2B sales and strong communication skills. Expect weekday travel in your territory, regular training, and a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401k match, life insurance, wellness perks).

Employer: DSLD Homes

Location: Thibodaux, LA (model homes & communities)

(model homes & communities) Salary: Full-time with salary based on experience

Full-time with Type: Full-time, includes weekends

Support Builder Sales Reps with home showings, buyer appointments, and model home upkeep. Great fit if you have strong customer service skills, like a fast-paced setting, and don’t mind weekend hours. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and holidays.

Employer: Cintas (Fortune 500)

(Fortune 500) Location: Thibodaux, LA

Salary: Competitive base + monthly commission + quarterly bonus

Competitive Type: Full-time, B2B outside sales

Hunt for new business selling facility services (uniforms, cleaning supplies, safety products) to local companies. You’ll get a car allowance, structured sales training, and clear paths to move up, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match/ESOP, PTO, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.