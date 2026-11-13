Thibodaux has a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, from hospital lab work to senior care and one-on-one fitness support. If you’re in the medical or wellness world, there’s a nice mix of options here.

Employer: Claiborne Senior Living

Claiborne Senior Living Location: Thibodaux, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (plus benefits; exact amount not listed)

Provide hands-on nursing care for senior residents in a relationship-focused community. You’ll give meds, monitor health changes, support CNAs/Med Techs, and keep records up to date. Perks include double time on major holidays, free meals, referral bonuses up to $1,000, and full-time benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance, disability, EAP).

Employer: Wright Household

Wright Household Location: Thibodaux, LA

Type: Part-time (every other Monday)

Pay: $80 per one-hour session (about 1 hour/week)

Work directly with an individual living with a cervical spinal cord injury to design and guide safe, adaptive exercise sessions. Great fit for a certified Personal Trainer or licensed PT who enjoys one-on-one work, ROM exercises, and helping someone maintain strength, mobility, and independence.

Employer: Thibodaux Regional Medical Center

Location: Thibodaux, LA

Type: Not listed (check posting for details)

Not listed (check posting for details) Salary: Not listed

Collect blood and other specimens for lab testing in a hospital setting. A high school diploma or GED is preferred, and being enrolled in an allied health program is a plus. This is a good entry point if you want hospital experience and you’re comfortable working closely with patients.

If any of these feel like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.