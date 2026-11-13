Thibodaux has some solid state and regional openings right now in social services, especially if you’ve got experience and want stable hours and benefits.

Below are a few standout roles you can scan and apply for online.

Employer: South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority (state role; posted via Nunez Community College/LDH)

South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority (state role; posted via Nunez Community College/LDH) Location: Thibodaux, LA (Behavioral Health Crisis Center)

(Behavioral Health Crisis Center) Salary: $3,980 – $7,173 monthly (actual starting pay depends on experience/education)

(actual starting pay depends on experience/education) Type: Classified, Probationary Appointment

Leadership-level counseling role overseeing case management and care coordination for behavioral health clients. You’ll supervise staff, manage consumer care funds, and work closely with Medicaid, managed care, and community providers to close care gaps. No Civil Service test score required to apply.

Employer: Louisiana DCFS (Department of Children & Family Services)

(Department of Children & Family Services) Location: Lafourche Parish Child Support Enforcement office, Thibodaux, LA

Salary: SSA 1: $16.42/hour (SER) SSA 2: $17.56/hour (SER) SSA 3: $21.27/hour (SER) Plus premium pay up to $2.00/hour based on DCFS years of service

Type: Probational or Job Appointment (up to 48 months), Career Progression Group

Front-line role helping enforce child support so kids get the financial and medical support they need. Expect a high volume of case work, court time, and lots of contact with parents while you locate non-custodial parents, set up orders, and track payments. Typical hours are 8:00–4:30, Monday–Friday, with some flexibility after you’re established.

If one of these sounds like a fit, don’t wait—get your application in and make sure your online form is fully filled out with all your experience and education.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.