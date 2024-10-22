Open in App
    Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny Officially Join ‘Beef’ Season 2

    By Loree Seitz,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vCYj_0wHb6UTc00

    Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny have officially joined the cast of “Beef” Season 2, Netflix announced Tuesday.

    After the freshman season centered on the escalating feud between Ali Wong’s Amy and Steven Yeun’s Danny, “Beef” Season 2 will center on the tense relationship between two couples.

    The official logline for Season 2 is as follows: “A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”

    Series creator Lee Sung Jin will remain at the helm of the A24 and Netflix series as showrunner and executive producer for Season 2, which will consist of eight 30-minute episodes. Wong and Yeun will remain on as EPs after starring in Season 1, and will executive produce Season 2 alongside Jake Schreier. Further details about Season 2 will be shared at a later time.

    While reports of casting and Season 2 storylines have been circulating for months, Tuesday’s news serves as the official greenlight for a second helping of “Beef,” which debuted its inaugural season in April 2023.

    “Beef” scored eight Emmy Awards during the 2023 awards ceremony, including outstanding limited or anthology series, outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series for Wong and outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series for Yeun. “Beef” also took home four Critics Choice Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, two Gotham Awards, two Film Independent Spirit Awards and two SAG Awards.

    Melton and Spaeny, who will ostensibly play the younger couple, have proven themselves as rising stars, with Melton breaking out in “May December” opposite Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, while Spaeny can be seen in “Priscilla,” “Civil War” and “Alien: Romulus.”

    Isaac can be seen in “Scenes From a Marriage” and “Inside Llewyn Davis,” and Mulligan is best known for starring in “Promising Young Woman” and “Maestro.”

    The post Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny Officially Join ‘Beef’ Season 2 appeared first on TheWrap .

