Where to Watch ‘Tracker’ Season 2 on Streaming

Justin Hartley heads back as Colter Shaw for “Tracker” Season 2, continuing the CBS crime-mystery series, and this time fans will see more of the Shaw family drama.

The series, which the “This Is Us” star also executive produces, is based on Jeffrey Deaver’s book series “The Never Game.” As he did in Season 1, Hartley’s character has a lot of weight to carry between cracking cases and dealing with his family’s drama.

During a press tour stop at the Television Critics Association, executive producer Elwood Reid said Season 2 will dig a bit deeper into the Colter’s “dysfunctional family.”

“But Colter, we’re going to learn, was the guy that really bore the brunt of that family dysfunction,” Reid explained. “And we’re going to get into that more this season when we unpeel some more stuff with his sister. And of course, we have a little secret that we planted in Episode 13 last year that we’ve learned that his sister is in possession of some information that may shed some light on family affairs.”

The full cast includes Hartley, Fiona Rene, Abby McEnany and Eric Graise. Plus, Ackles reprises his role as Colter’s brother Russell. Here’s everything you need to know about the series premiere and where “Tracker” Season 2 is streaming.

Where is “Tracker” Season 2 streaming?

“Tracker” Season 2 will be streaming on Paramount+ .

What time are new episodes of “Tracker” streaming?

“Tracker” airs live on CBS on Sundays starting Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch new episodes live on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Paramount+ Essential subscribers have to wait until Mondays to stream each new episode.

When does Season 2 come out?

Season 2 of “Tracker” premieres on CBS on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. There will be 22 episodes this season, and they’ll air on Sundays.

What is “Tracker” about?

Here’s CBS’ official synopsis for “Tracker”:

“Justin Hartley returns in ‘Tracker’ as Colter Shaw, a trusted lone-wolf survivalist who, driven by the troubles of his past, uses his instincts to find the missing and collect rewards. Supported by lawyer Reenie Green (Fiona Rene), his business handler Velma Bruin (Abby McEnany) and tech expert Bobby Exley (Eric Graise), Colter will stop at nothing to get the job done.”

Watch the trailer for “Tracker” Season 2

The post Where to Watch ‘Tracker’ Season 2 on Streaming appeared first on TheWrap .