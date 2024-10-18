Open in App
    Where to Watch ‘Anora’: Is Sean Baker’s Romance Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

    By Jacob Bryant,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytTeg_0wCPxTo200

    “Anora” has been the talk of the film world for months and it’s finally landing in theaters.

    The film follows a sex worker who falls in love with the son of a Russian oligarch whose father shows up and tries to get the two to break up. The film hails from Sean Baker whose previous films “The Florida Project” and “Red Rocket” meant that this movie was going to be hyped — and that was before it won the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

    Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Anora” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

    When does “Anora” come out?

    “Anora” opened in theaters Friday, Oct. 18.

    Is “Anora” streaming or in theaters?

    Right now “Anora” is available exclusively in theaters.

    Neon – the film’s distributor – has an exclusive deal with Hulu for streaming rights, so expect to see the film streaming there after its theatrical run concludes.

    Find “Anora” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

    Who’s in the “Anora” cast?

    “Anora” stars Mikey Madison as the titular Anora. She’s joined by Mark Eydelshteyn, Karren Karagulian, Yuriy Borisov, Luna Sofía Miranda and Paul Weissman. The film is directed by “Florida Project” helmer Sean Baker.

    What is “Anora” about?

    “Anora” follows the titular character as she falls in love with a young Russian man who has connections to some less-than-kind individuals. Her love upends her life in unexpected ways. Here’s the official logline:

    “Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.”

    Watch the Trailer

    The post Where to Watch ‘Anora’: Is Sean Baker’s Romance Movie Streaming or in Theaters? appeared first on TheWrap .

