    • TheWrap

    How to Watch ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity’

    By Jacob Bryant,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtR6p_0w9A1Lyc00

    Travis Kelce’s next big Hollywood gig is here and it’s a gameshow.

    “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity” follows in the path of its predecessor’s Fifth Grade format – contestants try to answer a number of elementary-level questions with a pool of celebrities available to help if they get stuck. The show is a part of Prime Video’s new Winning Wednesday lineup alongside shows like “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”

    Here’s everything you need to know about Prime Video’s latest gameshow – when it airs, how to watch, and which celebrities are taking part.

    When does “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity” come out?

    “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity” drops its first episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

    Where does “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity” air?

    The latest gameshow is streaming on Prime Video .

    What is the release schedule “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”

    “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity” premieres with a three-episode drop. Following that, episodes will release weekly.

    The entire first season will contain 20 episodes total.

    Which celebrities have been announced for the gameshow?

    A number of celebrities have already been announced to join Travis Kelce on the Prime Video game show. They include Nikki Glaser, Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer, Ron Funches, Garcelle Beauvais, Lala Kent, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Chad Ochocinco, Sophia Stallone and Lilly Singh.

    How does the game work?

    “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity” works similarly to the 5th Grader variant. Contestants must answer 11 questions at the elementary school level in hopes of winning a $100,000 prize. To help them get through the questions, each contestant has a classroom full of celebrities they can go to for help with answers.

    The post How to Watch ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity’ appeared first on TheWrap .

