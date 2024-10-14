‘Tracker’ Season 2 Episode Release Guide: When Are New Episodes Streaming?

Justin Hartley makes his return to CBS’ gritty crime-mystery drama and he’s bringing Jensen Ackles back along with him in “Tracker” Season 2.

The series, which the “This Is Us” star also executive produces, is based on Jeffrey Deaver’s book series “The Never Game.” As he did in Season 1, Hartley’s character Colter Shaw, has a lot of weight to carry between cracking cases and dealing with his family’s drama.

During a press tour stop at the Television Critics Association, executive producer Elwood Reid said Season 2 will dig a bit deeper into the Colter’s “dysfunctional family.”

“But Colter, we’re going to learn, was the guy that really bore the brunt of that family dysfunction,” Reid explained. “And we’re going to get into that more this season when we unpeel some more stuff with his sister. And of course, we have a little secret that we planted in Episode 13 last year that we’ve learned that his sister is in possession of some information that may shed some light on family affairs.”

The full cast includes Justin Hartley, Fiona Rene, Abby McEnany and Eric Graise. Plus, Ackles reprises his role as Colter’s brother Russell. Here’s everything you need to know about the series premiere.

When does “Tracker” Season 2 premiere?

Season 2 of “Tracker” premiered on CBS on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

When do new episodes of “Tracker” Season 2 come out?

New episodes of “Tracker” Season 2 will air every Sunday on CBS after it premieres on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

What time are new episodes of “Tracker” Season 2 streaming?

“Tracker” will also be available to stream live on Paramount+ With Showtime on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have streaming access the day after it airs on CBS, so new episodes will be streaming on Mondays if you have the Essential plan.

Season 2 will have 22 episodes. Here is the release schedule for the season so far:

Season 2, Episode 1: “Out of the Past” — Sunday, Oct. 13

Season 2, Episode 2: “Ontological Shock” — Sunday, Oct. 20

Season 2, Episode 3: “Bloodlines” — Sunday, Oct. 27

Season 2, Episode 4: “Noble Rot” — Sunday, Nov. 3

What is “Tracker” about?

Here’s CBS’ official synopsis for “Tracker”:

“Justin Hartley returns in ‘Tracker’ as Colter Shaw, a trusted lone-wolf survivalist who, driven by the troubles of his past, uses his instincts to find the missing and collect rewards. Supported by lawyer Reenie Green (Fiona Rene), his business handler Velma Bruin (Abby McEnany) and tech expert Bobby Exley (Eric Graise), Colter will stop at nothing to get the job done.”

Watch the Trailer

