Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TheWrap

    ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Episode Release Guide: When Are New Episodes Streaming?

    By Raquel 'Rocky' Harris,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kiIi_0w6EIwuO00

    Justin Hartley makes his return to CBS’ gritty crime-mystery drama and he’s bringing Jensen Ackles back along with him in “Tracker” Season 2.

    The series, which the “This Is Us” star also executive produces, is based on Jeffrey Deaver’s book series “The Never Game.” As he did in Season 1, Hartley’s character Colter Shaw, has a lot of weight to carry between cracking cases and dealing with his family’s drama.

    During a press tour stop at the Television Critics Association, executive producer Elwood Reid said Season 2 will dig a bit deeper into the Colter’s “dysfunctional family.”

    “But Colter, we’re going to learn, was the guy that really bore the brunt of that family dysfunction,” Reid explained. “And we’re going to get into that more this season when we unpeel some more stuff with his sister. And of course, we have a little secret that we planted in Episode 13 last year that we’ve learned that his sister is in possession of some information that may shed some light on family affairs.”

    The full cast includes Justin Hartley, Fiona Rene, Abby McEnany and Eric Graise. Plus, Ackles reprises his role as Colter’s brother Russell. Here’s everything you need to know about the series premiere.

    When does “Tracker” Season 2 premiere?

    Season 2 of “Tracker” premiered on CBS on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

    When do new episodes of “Tracker” Season 2 come out?

    New episodes of “Tracker” Season 2 will air every Sunday on CBS after it premieres on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

    What time are new episodes of “Tracker” Season 2 streaming?

    “Tracker” will also be available to stream live on Paramount+ With Showtime on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

    Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have streaming access the day after it airs on CBS, so new episodes will be streaming on Mondays if you have the Essential plan.

    Season 2 will have 22 episodes. Here is the release schedule for the season so far:

    • Season 2, Episode 1: “Out of the Past” — Sunday, Oct. 13
    • Season 2, Episode 2: “Ontological Shock” — Sunday, Oct. 20
    • Season 2, Episode 3: “Bloodlines” — Sunday, Oct. 27
    • Season 2, Episode 4: “Noble Rot” — Sunday, Nov. 3

    What is “Tracker” about?

    Here’s CBS’ official synopsis for “Tracker”:

    “Justin Hartley returns in ‘Tracker’ as Colter Shaw, a trusted lone-wolf survivalist who, driven by the troubles of his past, uses his instincts to find the missing and collect rewards. Supported by lawyer Reenie Green (Fiona Rene), his business handler Velma Bruin (Abby McEnany) and tech expert Bobby Exley (Eric Graise), Colter will stop at nothing to get the job done.”

    Watch the Trailer

    The post ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Episode Release Guide: When Are New Episodes Streaming? appeared first on TheWrap .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘NCIS Origins’ Episode Release Schedule: When Are Episodes Available to Stream?
    TheWrap2 days ago
    ‘FBI’ Season 7 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?
    TheWrap1 day ago
    ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Morning Show’ to Be Honored at Sentinel Awards
    TheWrap17 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    ‘The Penguin’ Episode 4 Reaches 1.7 Million Viewers, Up 21% From Thursday Series Premiere
    TheWrap2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato20 hours ago
    ‘Superman’ Star David Corenswet in Talks to Lead ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ for Skydance Sports
    TheWrap11 hours ago
    ‘Black Doves’: Keira Knightley Is a Spy in First Look at Netflix Thriller
    TheWrap2 days ago
    ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Elisabeth Finch Responds to ‘Anatomy of Lies’ Exposé: ‘Nothing Erases the Trauma I Caused’
    TheWrap1 day ago
    ‘I Am Not a Monster’ Director Likens Lois Riess Murders to Gypsy Rose Blanchard: ‘It’s Just So Complicated’
    TheWrap1 day ago
    ‘Terrifier 3’ Distributor Reveals How ‘David Beat Goliath’ at the Box Office With a $500,000 Marketing Budget
    TheWrap2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4: Dudenoff’s Killer Revealed
    TheWrap1 day ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    TMZ Takes Down Photo of Liam Payne’s Body After Fan Backlash: ‘Sacrificing Ethics Just to Break the News’
    TheWrap6 hours ago
    ‘Slow Horses’ Renewed for Season 6, Will Involve ‘High-Stakes Game of Retaliation and Revenge’
    TheWrap1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern11 days ago
    Anna Kendrick Teases That ‘A Simple Favor 2’ With Blake Lively Really ‘Ups the Ante’ | Video
    TheWrap12 hours ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Ranking the Top 10 Fast Food French Fries From Worst To Best
    Nick Davies12 days ago
    CW President Dennis Miller Exits After 2 Years, Brad Schwartz to Step In
    TheWrap12 hours ago
    ‘Hold on to Me Darling’ Off Broadway Review: Adam Driver Grabs the Best Role of His Career
    TheWrap6 hours ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Mark Cuban Says He Might Be Done With Reality TV After ‘Shark Tank’ Exit
    TheWrap2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Hulu’s Stand-Up Comedy Lineup Adds Matteo Lane
    TheWrap1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy