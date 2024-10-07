Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TheWrap

    ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4 Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

    By Jacob Bryant,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQDG7_0vxzKtCB00

    It’s the beginning of the end for “Superman & Lois.”

    The fourth and final season of The CW’s last remaining DC Comics show is ready to drop it’s episodes. Season 4 of the series – which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular characters – picks up right after the major Season 3 cliffhanger and looks to adapt the famous Death of Superman comic arc.

    Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the final season of The CW’s “Superman & Lois.”

    When does “Superman & Lois” Season 4 come out?

    “Superman & Lois” Season 4 premieres Monday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

    How can I watch “Superman & Lois” Season 4?

    “Superman & Lois” airs episodes weekly on The CW and are available to stream on the network’s app the following day. Shortly after the finale concludes it’ll likely be available on Max with the previous seasons.

    Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

    The final season of “Superman & Lois” premieres with the first two episodes on Oct. 7. The remainder of the season will drop weekly on The CW. Here’s a full rundown on the schedule:

    • Episode 1 – “The End & The Beginning” – Oct. 7
    • Episode 2 – “A World Without” – Oct. 7
    • Episode 3 – “Always My Hero” – Oct. 14
    • Episode 4 – Oct. 21
    • Episode 5 – Oct. 28
    • Episode 6 – Nov. 4
    • Episode 7 – Nov. 11
    • Episode 8 – Nov. 18
    • Episode 9 – Nov. 25
    • Episode 10 – Dec. 2

    What is “Superman & Lois” Season 4 about?

    The final season of “Superman & Lois” will pick up right where that major Season 3 cliffhanger left us – Superman facing off against Doomsday. Based on the nature of the fight, fans have spent the time between seasons speculating that the final arc will adapt The Death of Superman storyline from the comics.

    Who is in “Superman & Lois” Season 4?

    There were rumors of cast exits heading into Season 4, but most of the usual suspects will. be there to wrap up their arcs.

    The series stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois. They’re joined by Michael Cudlitz Alex Garfin, Erik Valdez, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Inde Navarrette, Dylan Walsh, and Wolé Parks.

    The post ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4 Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream? appeared first on TheWrap .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Industry Veteran Jeff Sagansky Rebukes Hollywood Studios for Decisions Leading to ‘Unbelievable Cataclysm in the Business’
    TheWrap22 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    NBC Weatherman Tears Up Reporting on Hurricane Milton as Storm Upgrades to Category 5 | Video
    TheWrap1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Reese Witherspoon ‘Waiting’ on ‘Big Little Lies’ Author Liane Moriarty for Season 3: She’s ‘Turning in Something Very Soon’
    TheWrap3 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    ‘Reacher’ Scores Season 4 Renewal at Prime Video
    TheWrap4 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    A24 Picks Up Alexander Skarsgard and Harry Melling’s Sub-Dom Romance ‘Pillion’
    TheWrap5 hours ago
    ‘Rebel Ridge’ Breakout Aaron Pierre to Play John Stewart in ‘Lanterns’ Series at HBO
    TheWrap3 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Jodie Turner-Smith Says It’s Unfair Disney Gets to Ignore the ‘Racism and Bulls—t’ Its Actors Face Online
    TheWrap1 day ago
    Jeff Sagansky in Talks to Buy Dolby Theatre | Exclusive
    TheWrap23 hours ago
    Cissy Houston, Grammy-Winning Gospel Singer and Whitney’s Mom, Dies at 91
    TheWrap2 days ago
    ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Premiere Week Dominates Late Night Ratings | Exclusive
    TheWrap2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Barney Miller' Actor Ron Carey: 17 Years After His Tragic Death From A Stroke
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    ‘The Menendez Brothers’: 11 Shocking Revelations From the Netflix Documentary
    TheWrap1 day ago
    Just How Important Is ‘Yellowstone’ for Peacock’s Subscriber Growth? | Chart
    TheWrap2 days ago
    Will Smith to Reunite With Michael Bay on Netflix Action Movie ‘Fast and Loose’
    TheWrap2 days ago
    ‘Godzilla x Kong’ Gets Frosty in New Mondo Figures | Exclusive
    TheWrap2 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Dracula’s Backstory — and That of His Vampire Brides — Gets Explored in New Graphic Novel | Exclusive Art
    TheWrap1 day ago
    Who Is Keiarna Stewart, the Newest ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Member?
    TheWrap2 days ago
    ‘Nobody Wants This’ Overtakes ‘Monsters’ as No. 1 on Netflix’s Top TV List
    TheWrap1 day ago
    ‘Shinobi’ Video Game Adaptation Set at Universal With ‘Extraction’ Director Sam Hargrave
    TheWrap22 hours ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber22 hours ago
    Fandango Launches New Movie Ticket Membership Program ‘Fandango FanClub’
    TheWrap2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy