    • TheWrap

    ‘The Perfect Couple’ Leads Nielsen Ratings as ‘Gilmore Girls’ Gets a Fall Surge

    By Kayla Cobb,

    1 days ago

    Netflix originals were a big hit the first week of September. That’s what the latest measurements from Nielsen are showing. From Sept. 2 – 8, two Netflix originals — “The Perfect Couple” and “Rebel Ridge” — secured the first and second spots, respectively, on Nielsen’s overall top 10 streaming list, securing nearly three billion viewing minutes in their opening weekend.

    The Nicole Kidman miniseries “The Perfect Couple” generated 1.9 billion viewing minutes, a viewership number that was driven by an audience that was 70% female. “Rebel Ridge” followed in second place with 1.1 billion viewing minutes thanks to a slightly younger audience that was split fairly evenly between men and women.

    “Family Guy” was third on the list, scoring 1.06 billion minutes on Hulu, a third of which came from Black viewers. That was then followed by “Prison Break” in the fourth spot with 1.05 billion minutes viewed across Hulu and Netflix and “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” in the fifth spot with 1.02 billion minutes on Prime Video. This week marks the fifth consecutive billion-minute week for “Prison Break” as well as the second consecutive billion-minute week for “The Rings of Power.” It should be noted that the Prime Video fantasy series aired its fourth episode during this time.

    On the top 10 streaming originals list, Netflix’s “The Perfect Couple” and Prime Video’s “The Rings of Power” secured the first and second spots. They were then followed by Netflix’s “Kaos” (825 million minutes viewed), Netflix’s “Worst Ex Ever” (670 million minutes) and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” (544 million minutes). Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” also entered the originals week for the first time three episodes into its season, seeing 346 million viewing minutes and landing the No. 10 spot.

    But perhaps the biggest surprise of this week is the return of “Gilmore Girls” to Nielsen’s lists. The beloved fall hit reappeared as No. 8 on the acquired list, securing 572 million viewing minutes. This was driven by a 18-34 year old audience primarily composed of female viewers.

    On the movie side, the Netflix effect was alive and well. Netflix’s “Rebel Ridge” took the No. 1 spot followed by “The Deliverance” at 852 million minutes viewed. That was followed by “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which saw 486 million minutes viewed across Netflix and Paramount+. The 2015 romantic comedy “Aloha” on Netflix was in the No. 4 spot with 385 million minutes viewed. The comedy “The Fall Guy,” which is on Peacock, claimed the No. 5 spot with 333 million minutes.

    The post ‘The Perfect Couple’ Leads Nielsen Ratings as ‘Gilmore Girls’ Gets a Fall Surge appeared first on TheWrap .

