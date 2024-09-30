Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TheWrap

    How the Menendez Brothers Case Launched Our Age of True Crime Obsession | Guest Column

    By Scott Huver,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LEAiv_0vpK9MAF00

    Although Beverly Hills brothers Lyle and Eric Menendez didn’t get away with the murder of their mother and father, it was a perfect crime in one respect: it set the stage for the last three decades of our current media obsession with sensational true crime stories.

    The twisting, turning saga of the patricidal siblings – who were convicted of the 1989 shotgun slaying of their parents, film executive Jose Menendez and his wife Kitty in 1996 after one of the most highly public trials of the 20th Century – is revisited in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series, “Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story.”

    And while the Netflix series has stirred controversy with its interpretation of events, that very contention serves as a potent reminder of just how deeply the brothers’ journey through the justice system dominated the cultural conversation of its time, and in doing so created an infrastructure built to effectively deliver all sorts of lurid, high-profile crime content to ever-hungrier audiences.

    The setting was certainly irresistible: by 1989, Beverly Hills – with its long history of an abundance of wealth, privilege and Hollywood pedigrees, along with the then-recent rise of Rodeo Drive as an epicenter of conspicuous consumption – was ingrained in the popular imagination as the capital of over-the-tip glitz and glamour, with hit films like “Beverly Hills Cop” and, later, “Pretty Woman” hinting at a dark side underneath the amusingly opulent sheen.

    And historically, real-world crime set in that city, like the 1929 murder-suicide at Greystone Mansion, the 1958 killing of Lana Turner’s mobster beau Johnny Stompanato and subsequent cases sparked frenzies of media attention. I began my journalism career at a local newspaper in Beverly Hills as the Menendez trial was concluding. While my book “Beverly Hills Noir: Crime, Sin & Scandal in 90210” chronicles several more of the gilded city’s shocking-but-true transgressions, and how that famous zip code poured kerosene on local crimes to fuel their notoriety, I opted not to reexamine the brothers’ tale in this first volume, due to its oft-told nature and epic scale.

    The crime itself was appropriately, almost unthinkably horrific: the alleged culprits were two seemingly pampered scions of privilege accused of coldly and calculatedly murdering their parents in their home in a scheme to claim the family fortune. Everything around the case offered a buzzy name-drop: they schemed at locales like then-trendy The Cheesecake Factory, set their alibi at a screening of the megahit movie “Batman” and later spent wildly on lavish indulgences like Rolex watches.

    By the time the case came to trial in 1993, the public was duly saturated with coverage from a media increasingly adept at inventing more innovative ways to consume it. For a decade, the ascent of cable television and advent of news networks like CNN had newly initiated a 24/7 news cycle; network newsmagazines, like newbie hit “Dateline” and surging “20/20,” adapted the more in-depth reporting pioneered by “60 Minutes” and were exploding in popularity, expanding to multiple primetime slots each week. A tsunami of afternoon talk shows from “Oprah” to “Geraldo” had hours to fill, while a new breed of syndicated fare like “A Current Affair” and “Inside Edition” told seamy stories through a tabloid lens. In print, Vanity Fair successfully re-launched in part by supercharging its crimes-of-the-rich-and-famous coverage with the unvarnished courtroom reporting of Dominick Dunne, who’d lost his own daughter to murder.

    From the get-go, the Menendez saga was catnip to them all.

    But nothing brought viewers deeper into the story than Court TV, which launched two years after the murders and by the time of the brothers’ trial was able to take its audience directly into the courtroom for virtually every moment. And curious viewers found the legal proceedings even more dramatic than the daytime dramas that typically populated the TV timeslots, especially when the defense dropped a megaton bombshell by introducing what became known as the “Abuse Excuse,” insisting the brothers’ heinous act had been motivated by years of brutal emotional and sexual abuse at their father’s hands. Now audiences could watch in real time, debating whether Lyle and Eric’s anguished performances on the witness stand were authentic or merely theatrics.

    Viewers were hooked, the courtroom drama lasted for years before the dramatic conviction, more juicy content filtered into even more newsstand headlines and more TV segments across the dial. And a new network’s relevance was firmly established.

    Pop culture’s newly immersive true crime genre was bolstered and burnished by its subsequent coverage of further felonies in the Menendez mold as the 1990s delivered a succession of “Crimes of the Century,” among them the assault on Olympian Nancy Kerrigan, the mysterious murder of child pageant queen JonBenet Ramsey, the assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace, and of course the genre’s all-consuming ne plus ultra , the pursuit and trial of NFL icon and Hollywood star O.J. Simpson for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

    True crime with a glitzy twist had always captivated the public’s fancy and horror, from long before Jack the Ripper and well after the Manson Family, but now a ravenous, never-satiated appetite had been created: over time, new players like Discovery’s investigative series entered the fray, while coverage splintered into specialty subgenres, like serial killers, cold cases, forensic mysteries or celebrities – particularly young, sexy starlets – spinning out of control.

    Scripted television borrowed liberally from the genre, with the “CSI” franchise leaning into the public’s newfound fascination with forensic science or Lifetime’s ripped-from-the-headlines TV movies; true crime book sales escalated, hooking readers with their increased familiarity with infamous tales or investigative procedure; a proliferation of podcasts exhumed and re-examined countless cases; and most recently streaming brought even more explorations of startling cases famous and obscure, through meticulously researched docuseries like “The Jinx” (itself a Beverly Hills-adjacent case) or dramatizations like Murphy’s “American Crime Story” and, now, his much-debated “Monsters,” bringing everything full circle back to the brothers.

    Indeed, even as the series resurrects old debates about the Menendez brothers’ motivation and innocence, it’s clear this case ignited our cultural true crime preoccupation to over-the-top proportions, in the most Beverly Hills manner possible.

    Scott Huver is a veteran entertainment journalist and author of the true crime anthology Beverly Hills Noir: Crime, Sin & Scandal in 90210 , available Oct. 1.

    The post How the Menendez Brothers Case Launched Our Age of True Crime Obsession | Guest Column appeared first on TheWrap .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Aubrey Plaza Explains the ‘Madness’ of Filming ‘Megalopolis’: ‘My Mentality Every Day Was Every Man for Himself’
    TheWrap3 days ago
    Ryan Murphy Reflects on the Success, Discourse and ‘Daunting Task’ of Dominating Fall TV
    TheWrap1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    Warner Bros. Discovery Strikes Multi-Year Renewal With All Elite Wrestling
    TheWrap6 hours ago
    Woman issues dire warning after trying viral ‘Cucumber Salad Guy’ recipe
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    ‘Law & Order’ Season 24 Release Schedule
    TheWrap3 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    ‘McNeal’ Broadway Review: Robert Downey Jr. Almost Survives His Big Debut
    TheWrap2 days ago
    Samuel L. Jackson Says His 9-Picture Marvel Deal Shocked Him: ‘How Long I Gotta Stay Alive?’ | Video
    TheWrap2 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Martin Scorsese Honors Kris Kristofferson, His ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’ Star: ‘One of the Highlights of My Life’
    TheWrap2 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    ‘Rescue: HI-Surf’ Creators Break Down Capturing Hawaii While Dodging Sharks: ‘Don’t Turn Your Back on the Ocean’
    TheWrap2 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Disney+ Expands Streams Feature With Four New Channels for Premium Subscribers – Here’s Everything You Need to Know
    TheWrap1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    TikTok Influencer Mr. Prada Arrested in Connection to Baton Rouge Therapist’s Murder
    TheWrap6 hours ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy