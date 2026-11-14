KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — One person is dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck in Idaho.

The Idaho State Police (ISP) issued a press release that it is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on November 12, at about 3:52 p.m.

ISP said a 2006 Acura TSX was travelling westbound on state highway 53 near McGuire Road, when it drove into the eastbound lane. A 2026 Volvo semi-truck trailer was travelling westbound.

The Acura crashed head-on into the semi-truck where both vehicles caught fire, ISP’s release stated.

The driver of the Acura, identified as a 36-year-old male from the Spokane Valley, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The 27-year-old semi driver of Alberta, Canada, sustained minor injuries.

The roadway was blocked for approximately four hours, with one lane of traffic opened up intermittently throughout the investigation.