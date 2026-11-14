HICKORY, Kentucky – Authorities in Kentucky responded to a tanker rollover on Friday.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) stated in a release that its troopers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers responded to the scene of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Hopewell Road and Herman Road in Graves County. Hopewell Road was closed to traffic between Westplains Road and Kentucky 408.

KSP said its initial investigation indicated that a 2027 Volvo truck with a 2025 Wabash semi-trailer loaded with a Class 8 Corrosive Solid hazardous material, driven by Rhuel I. Sankey of Las Vegas, Nevada west on Herman Road.

KSP said while attempting to turn right onto Hopewell Road, the truck overturned off the roadway. The driver reported possible minor injury; however, denied medical treatment at the scene.

Authorities say the collision did result in a leak of diesel fuel, oil, and hazardous materials.

The hazardous material was identified as Poultry Guard Dry, a granulated bentonite clay amended with sulfuric acid.

KSP said there was no current risk to public health from this incident.