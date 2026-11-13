SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Road Ready is transitioning to a new brand, Saegic, and introducing TrackRR Gateway, a new connected trailer intelligence solution for commercial fleets.

“The move from Road Ready to Saegic is more than a name change,” says Mike Hagan, president, Saegic. “It reflects how we help fleets use connected data to understand what is happening and decide what to do next. Saegic brings our trailer intelligence solutions together under a brand built around clarity, confidence and control.”

The Saegic brand replaces Road Ready and reflects a broader focus on turning trailer and operational data into clear, actionable intelligence. TrackRR Gateway connects trailer data to the Saegic Cloud Platform, helping fleet operators see trailer location, status and risk so they can respond faster, reduce downtime, and keep assets moving.

Saegic, is a new company brand within the Clarience Technologies team of companies and the intelligence platform for its connected solutions. The new brand builds on Road Ready products and customer relationships while creating a foundation for trailer intelligence, helping fleet operators make critical decisions in real-time.

TrackRR Gateway Connects Trailer Data to Fleet Decisions

TrackRR Gateway, connects trailer data to the Saegic Cloud Platform, where fleet teams can monitor assets and use the information to support faster, more informed decisions. It is designed for fleets that want to move beyond tracking and unlock operational insights for their dry and refrigerated trailers, flatbeds and specialty equipment.

TrackRR Gateway highlights include:

Faster deployment: a compact design mounts in minutes, with integrated solar-powered and hardwired configurations.

Earlier visibility into tire and thermal issues: Integrated PSI TireView Live (TVL) supports tire pressure monitoring and ThermALERT diagnostics .

A foundation for additional trailer data: Integrated Bluetooth supports connections for TPMS, liftgate status, hubometer mileage, and other compatible inputs.

Clearer field diagnostics: Built-in real-time device status indicators during installation or in the field.

Built for demanding fleet environments: The rugged design is IP-67 rated for solar configuration and IP-69 for hardwired.

Connected fleet intelligence: Data flows into the Saegic Cloud Platform to support fleet visibility and asset utilization.

Fleets Need Reliable Information

“Fleets need more than dots on a map,” adds Angela Kupchella, Saegic telematics product manager. “They need reliable information that helps them identify risk, manage equipment, and act before an issue disrupts the operation. TrackRR Gateway is built to connect critical trailer data and make it easier for teams to respond with confidence.”

Built to Connect with a Broader Trailer Solutions Ecosystem

“TrackRR Gateway is designed to support partner integrations that bring more trailer data into the Saegic Intelligence Platform,” Saegic said. “This gives fleets a path to connect additional systems and data sources as operational needs evolve, while keeping the focus on clear information teams can act on. Saegic is also part of the broader Clarience Technologies trailer solutions ecosystem serving the commercial fleet market whose portfolio spans capabilities such as lights-out detection, trailer lighting and visibility, walk ramps, temperature control, backup cameras, tire monitoring and operational alerts. Together, these technologies can provide more complete visibility across trailer condition, safety and utilization TrackRR Gateway will be supported through Saegic and its network of partners, with integration opportunities across the wider Clarience Technologies trailer solutions portfolio.”