AVON, Ohio — Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems (Bendix) is introducing Bendix iTABS X Standard SC (single channel), an intelligent trailer antilock braking system (ABS) that enables more efficient diagnostics and connectivity.

“Bendix iTABS X reflects the first step in the evolution of our trailer ABS portfolio,” said Jon Intagliata, Bendix vice president for aftermarket and trailer. “We’ve modernized the platform with new diagnostic and connectivity capabilities that will help fleets operate more efficiently while preparing for the next generation of trailer technologies.”

Bendix iTABS X

Bendix iTABS X combines proven ABS performance with enhanced diagnostics and controller area network-enabled (CAN) connectivity, giving fleets greater visibility into trailer health and maintenance needs in a durable, easy-to-integrate platform.

iTABS X is replacing Bendix TABS-6 Standard trailer ABS. The new system is compatible with current trailer ABS applications, and Bendix will support the transition through aftermarket kits that include the required components. Information about aftermarket kits is available in document PNU-319 on the Document Library at B2Bendix.com.

“Developed for the North American market, iTABS X is part of Bendix’s integrated trailer solutions portfolio and benefits from decades of trailer electronic braking system innovation across the Knorr-Bremse organization,” Bendix said. “Built on a proven global technology foundation, iTABS X launched in August through OEM and aftermarket channels. The portfolio will expand in 2027 with the introduction of iTEBS X Advanced SC, which adds roll-stability functionality and additional trailer control capabilities.”

CAN Communication for Faster, Simplified and Actionable Diagnostics

Bendix iTABS X builds on the performance of Bendix’s 2S/1M (2 sensors, 1 modulator) trailer ABS architecture with the addition of 5-volt CAN communication. Aligned with the global J1939 communication standard used across commercial vehicles, CAN supports secure, reliable data exchange with advantages over power line communication (PLC).

While PLC may signal the presence of a fault, CAN delivers more detailed diagnostic and performance data 25 times faster than PLC and allows integration with telematics to offboard this data in near-real time. This helps maintenance managers make faster, more targeted maintenance decisions.

“CAN, when paired with telematics, gives fleets clearer insight into trailer status, so they can respond faster when issues arise and keep equipment moving,” Intagliata said.

Built for Future Trailer Systems

Bendix iTABS X enables access to enhanced system data and supports a growing range of capabilities, including:

Enhanced diagnostic trouble code (DTC) support.

Component-level status across the brake system.

Continuous data reporting for telematics systems.

Compatibility with industry-standard diagnostic tools.

The system enables plug-in access through standard connectors, allowing technicians to quickly establish a reliable connection for service or data retrieval.

“As trailers become more connected and generate more data, legacy ABS platforms lack the integrated communications needed to support evolving operational requirements and the visibility fleets rely on,” Intagliata said. “iTABS X provides a scalable foundation fleets can build on as trailer capabilities expand.”

The company will manufacture iTABS X at its Acuña, Mexico, advanced manufacturing facility. Continued investment in the Acuña facility reinforces Bendix’s ability to deliver the quality, reliability, and scalability customers expect while supporting future growth and innovation.

Designed for Durability

“The Bendix iTABS X system features an industry-leading design incorporating a single-piece housing with an innovative side exhaust vent, supporting reliable performance across a wide range of trailer applications,” Bendix said. “The design provides added value in demanding environments such as intermodal and chassis operations, where exposure to water, road spray and contaminants is more frequent.”

Bendix iTABS X and other advanced safety technologies complement safe driving practices. No commercial vehicle safety technology, including Bendix safety technologies, replaces a skilled, alert driver exercising safe driving techniques and proactive, comprehensive driving training. Responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle remains with the driver at all times. Never wait for the system to intervene. Every driver should carefully review the Service Data Sheet and be trained by the fleet or vehicle owner on the proper operation and limitations of iTABS X.

To learn more about iTABS X, contact a Bendix account manager or call 1-800-AIR-BRAKE (1-800-247-2725).