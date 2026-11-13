One person died in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Idaho.

A release from the Idaho State Police (ISP) stated the agency is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday at about 3:52 p.m.

Police say a 2006 Acura TSX was travelling westbound on state highway 53 near McGuire Road, when it drove into the eastbound lane. At that time, 2026 Volvo semi-truck trailer was travelling westbound.

ISP stated that the Acura crashed head-on into the semi-truck where both vehicles caught fire. The driver of the Acura succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The 27-year-old semi driver of Alberta, Canada, sustained minor injuries.

The roadway was blocked for approximately four hours, with one lane of traffic opened up intermittently throughout the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.