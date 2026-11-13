It was a messy Thursday morning in New York.

A news release from the New York State Police (NYSP) stated that at approximately 7:21 a.m., the agency’s Traffic Incident Management Unit (TIM) responded to Interstate 88 near the Interstate 81 interchange in Chenango for a tractor-trailer off the roadway.

An investigation determined that a tractor-trailer filled with 6,000 gallons of yogurt sludge was traveling westbound when its load shifted, causing the tractor-trailer to tip onto its right side. The rig struck the guardrail before sliding off the shoulder, where it came to rest on its right side.

The operator, Randy Scott Jones, 30, of Hubbardsville, New York, was transported to UHS Wilson Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Westbound traffic on Interstate 88 was diverted at exit 1, with motorists directed to follow detours to Interstate 81.