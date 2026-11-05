PACCAR Connect to track U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree's journey from Idaho to Washington

LOCHSA-POWELL RANGER DISTRICT, Idaho. — A 76-foot Engelmann spruce destined to become the 2026 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree was recently harvested from the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.

“Harvesting the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is a special undertaking that brings together the people, equipment and expertise needed to move a tree of this size from the forest through communities across the country to the Capitol,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “We’re proud to be part of this effort and to help share a piece of Idaho’s forests and holiday spirit with the nation.”

It marked the start of the tree’s journey from Idaho to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Harvesting the Tree

The harvest brought together forestry professionals, trucking industry partners and members of the Nez Perce Tribe, who participated in the special tree cutting on Native American land.

Farm Supply Distributors, owned by Craig and Candi Willis of Enterprise, Oregon, helped coordinate the tree’s transport from the harvest site to the tour staging area. The company used a Kenworth T880 to move the tree to Grangeville, Idaho, where it was transferred to a Kenworth T680 for the journey to Washington, D.C.

Boise Cascade will transport the tree more than 2,000 miles to Washington, D.C., using a specially decorated Kenworth T680. Kenworth Sales Company is providing logistical support throughout the tour, helping coordinate the transportation effort alongside Boise Cascade. The dealer has supported several U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree tours over the years, continuing its longstanding involvement in this holiday tradition.

PACCAR Connect Puts the Tree’s Journey on the Map

The Kenworth T680 transporting the 2026 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is equipped with PACCAR Connect, a factory-integrated technology platform that enables real-time GPS tracking of the tree’s journey from Idaho to Washington, D.C. Through an interactive map on the Kenworth Tree Tracker website, the public can follow the tree’s location as it travels across the country and find information about tour stops to plan opportunities to see the tree in person.

The technology powering the tree tracker demonstrates how connected truck capabilities can provide practical information for fleets while giving the public a real-time view of the tree’s journey to the nation’s capital.

Families Can Meet the Drivers Along the Route

As the tree travels across the country, communities can meet the Boise Cascade drivers responsible for transporting it and celebrate the holiday tradition. At tour stops, children and families can collect commemorative Kenworth giveaways, including collectible trading cards featuring all of the Boise Cascade drivers, custom-designed sticker sheets, commemorative coloring pages with crayons, and Kenworth Katie the T680 plush toys.

The family-friendly activities let visitors connect with the people and trucks behind the journey while creating lasting memories of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree’s visit to their communities.

The 2026 tour began Oct. 29 in Grangeville, Idaho, and concludes Nov. 20 with the tree’s delivery to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for early December.

A 76-foot Engelmann spruce destined to become the 2026 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree was recently harvested from the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. (Photo courtesy of PACCAR)

Farm Supply Distributors, owned by Craig and Candi Willis of Enterprise, Oregon, helped coordinate the tree’s transport from the harvest site to the tour staging area. (Photo courtesy of PACCAR)

Farm Supply Distributors uses a Kenworth T880 to transport the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from its harvest site. (Photo courtesy of PACCAR)

Boise Cascade will transport the tree more than 2,000 miles to Washington, D.C., using a specially decorated Kenworth T680. (Photo courtesy of PACCAR)

The 2026 tour began Oct. 29 in Grangeville, Idaho, and concludes Nov. 20 with the tree’s delivery to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. (Photo courtesy of PACCAR)

Monte Cook, one of four veteran Boise Cascade drivers appointed to transport the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. (Photo courtesy of PACCAR)