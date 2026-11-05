Averitt opens new Oklahoma City facility and warehouse

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt will open its new Oklahoma City service center on Nov. 13, expanding transportation and warehousing capabilities in the region.

“Our goal is to give customers the flexibility to manage more of their supply chain through one partner,” said Barry Blakely, president, COO Averitt. “This facility brings together transportation and warehousing capabilities that can adapt to our customers’ needs and support their businesses as they grow.”

The facility will give area businesses more options for coordinating freight transportation and storage through one provider.

Upgraded Features

“The new construction replaces Averitt’s previous Oklahoma City location, providing additional capacity and service capabilities in a market the company already serves,” Averitt said.

The new service center features 47 dock doors and 21,120 square feet of dock space, along with 35,000 square feet of dedicated warehousing space. It will offer a range of services, including less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload transportation, local customization, and short- and long-term storage solutions.

“Through its warehousing capabilities, Averitt can support customers with changing inventory needs while providing access to its broader network of transportation and supply chain services,” Averitt said.

The new Oklahoma City facility is located at 8500 SW 15th Street, Oklahoma City, Okla., 73128. For more information about Averitt’s transportation and supply chain services, visit Averitt.com/OklahomaCity.