ACT: Preliminary Class 8 orders down in October

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary North America Class 8 net orders totaled 13,500 units in October, down 45% year-over-year, according to ACT Research.

“While spot rates remain supportive of equipment demand, the lack of clarity around EPA 2027 rules and associated costs has left OEMs and fleets unable to plan for next year,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst, ACT. “It’s not a lack of desire for new equipment holding fleets back, but rather the inability to make informed investment decisions in the face of regulatory and economic uncertainty.”

The decline reflects a combination of unresolved regulatory questions ahead of EPA 2027 implementation, ongoing cost pressures, and midterm political uncertainty, despite continued strength in spot freight rates. Complete industry data for October, including final order results, will be published by ACT Research in mid-November.

Medium-duty demand showed resilience, with preliminary Classes 5-7 net orders rising 14% year-over-year to 18,000 units in October, continuing the segment’s recovery from last year’s soft volumes.