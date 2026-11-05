Trucker killed in Arkansas crash

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Arkansas — An improper lane change on an Arkansas interstate led to a crash that involved a big rig, which ulitmately claimed the life of the big rig’s driver.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) stated in a fatal crash summary that James D. Wesolowski, 51, of Malvern, Arkansas died after a 2022 GMC Sierra made an improper lane change and struck a 2007 Kenworth driven by Wesolowski.

The Kenworth left the roadway at mile-marker 35 on Interstate 30 in Hempstead County and overturned.

Police say the crash occurred at approximately 10 a.m.