CBP finds more than a half ton of meth

PHARR, Texas- More than a half ton of methampetamine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents last week.

A CBP news release stated that on Oct. 30, at 8 p.m., CBP officers discovered almost 1100 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within a shipment manifested as leeks.

Authorities say a semi-trailer bound for McAllen, Texas was referred to secondary inspection at the Pharr Port of Entry. After a K-9 alert, officers discovered cylindrical packages hidden among a shipment of leeks. A total of 909 packages were discovered and tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight of the narcotics was 1,082.47 pounds with a street value of $984,063.

“International drug trafficking presents a direct threat to U.S. national security, public safety and economic stability,” said Jennifer De La O, director, Laredo Field Operations. “Operation Southern Surge leverages tactical intelligence and coordinated enforcement actions to dismantle the trafficking infrastructure, intercept illicit supply chains, and bolster situational awareness across the southwest border.”