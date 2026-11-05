TCA Truckload Forum to address economy, regulations and cross-border challenges

There’s still time to register for the November 19 event, where industry leaders will discuss freight market conditions, regulatory developments and the outlook for North American trucking in 2027.

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) will bring trucking executives and industry leaders together November 19 in Mississauga, Ontario, for the 2026 TCA Truckload Forum, a one-day event focused on the economic, regulatory and operational issues affecting North American truckload carriers.

The forum will feature discussions on freight market conditions, government policies, cross-border trade, technology and other challenges facing carriers operating in Canada and the United States.

The program includes presentations by industry economists and government affairs specialists, along with panel discussions featuring Canadian carrier executives and trucking association leaders.

Economic outlook

Bob Costello, chief economist and senior vice president of international trade policy and cross-border operations for the American Trucking Associations (ATA), will examine the economic forces influencing truckload transportation.

His presentation, “Economic Outlook & the Road Ahead for Trucking,” will cover freight demand, trade activity, inflation, labor trends, consumer spending and fuel prices.

Costello will also discuss key economic indicators that could influence carrier profitability as the freight market continues to evolve.

Regulatory developments

Dave Heller, TCA’s senior vice president of government affairs and safety, will provide an overview of regulatory and compliance developments affecting carriers throughout North America.

His session, “Government Affairs & Regulatory Outlook: What Trucking Leaders Need to Know Now,” will address safety, environmental, compliance and operational issues, with an emphasis on helping carriers understand and prepare for regulatory changes.

Carrier perspectives

A panel of Canadian trucking executives will discuss the challenges and opportunities facing carriers in today’s freight market.

The session, “Carrier Executive Forum: Navigating Today’s Freight Market & Preparing for Tomorrow,” will explore economic uncertainty, technology, regulatory changes and shifting customer expectations.

Panelists include Mark Bylsma, president and managing partner of Spring Creek Carriers; Vince Tarantini, president of Carmen Transportation; and Steve Ondejko, president and founder of Onfreight Logistics. Peter Stefanovich, president of Left Lane Associates, will moderate the discussion.

In addition to current market conditions, the conversation will address cross-border opportunities and strategies for positioning trucking companies for long-term success.

Canadian legislative priorities

Canadian trucking association leaders will provide an update on federal and provincial legislative and regulatory developments affecting the industry.

“From Ottawa to Queen’s Park: The Legislative & Advocacy Update Every Carrier Needs” will feature Stephen Laskowski, president and CEO of the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA), and Geoff Wood, senior vice president of the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA).

The discussion will examine current policy and advocacy priorities, including issues carriers should be watching as they prepare for 2027.

For companies engaged in cross-border freight transportation, the session will provide a Canadian perspective on the legislative and regulatory environment affecting trucking operations.

Industry connections

In addition to the educational sessions, the forum will offer networking opportunities for carrier executives, operations leaders, suppliers and other industry stakeholders.

The event is designed to encourage discussion among trucking professionals about shared challenges, emerging opportunities and the outlook for the North American freight market.

For additional information, the complete agenda or to register, visit TCATruckloadForum.com.

This article first appeared in the November/December 2026 print edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.