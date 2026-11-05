Drivers are trucking's greatest strength: Appreciation should be more than a week on the calendar

Every September, our industry takes time to recognize the people who keep North America’s supply chains moving. In the United States, that recognition comes through National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, while in Canada we celebrate National Trucking Week. While the names may differ, the purpose is the same: to acknowledge the professional drivers and transportation workers whose dedication makes modern commerce possible.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week has become an important tradition because it shines a spotlight on a profession essential to our economy yet often overlooked. Canada’s National Trucking Week shares that spirit while also recognizing the broader transportation community, including everyone who supports our industry beyond just those behind the wheel.

This year’s celebrations came as our industry continues to face significant challenges. It always has, always will and always endures. Carriers across North America are operating in a complex business environment while navigating evolving regulations, rising customer expectations, inflation and ongoing workforce pressures. At the same time, finding qualified drivers, retaining experienced professionals and attracting the next generation of talent remain among the most critical issues facing our industry.

As both a carrier executive and industry advocate, I believe our people are our greatest strength. Today’s professional drivers operate increasingly sophisticated equipment, comply with complex regulations and maintain the highest standards of safety and professionalism. The responsibilities placed on drivers have never been greater, making recruitment and retention more vital than ever.

Professional drivers — and those who support them — want what every professional wants: to be treated with respect, to know their time is valued, to receive efficient treatment at shipping and receiving facilities, open communication, safe working environments, and opportunities for training and career growth. In many cases, those factors play just as important a role in retention as pay and benefits.

That is why National Truck Driver Appreciation Week and National Trucking Week matter. They remind us that trucking is, first and foremost, a people business. Equipment, technology and infrastructure are all critical tools, but people make our industry successful.

At the same time, appreciation cannot be limited to a single week on the calendar. The most successful carriers understand that recognition must be part of their workplace culture throughout the year. Whether celebrating safety milestones, acknowledging years of service, recognizing professional achievements or simply taking the time to say thank you, meaningful appreciation strengthens both individuals and organizations.

Every day, transportation professionals facilitate the delivery of food on our shelves, goods in our stores, medical supplies in our hospitals and materials that keep businesses operating. Their contributions touch virtually every aspect of our daily lives.

Let us remember that gratitude is most meaningful when demonstrated through action. A cookout, appreciation event, company gathering or social media post is a wonderful gesture. But true appreciation is reflected in how we treat drivers and transportation professionals every day of the year.

By creating workplaces built on respect, professionalism, fairness and opportunity, we strengthen our ability to attract and retain the talented people our industry depends on. The people who keep freight moving deserve to know they are valued — not just during a designated week, but every single day of the year.

This article first appeared on CCJdigital.com. Reprinted with permission in the November/December 2026 print edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.