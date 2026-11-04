FMCSA seeks renewal of hazardous materials shipment tracking requirements

WASHINGTON — Motor carriers transporting certain hazardous materials would continue to be required to maintain shipment tracking and communication records under a federal information collection renewal announced Monday, Nov. 2, by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

According to a notice published in the Federal Register, FMCSA is seeking approval from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to continue collecting information associated with Hazardous Materials Safety Permits.

The requirements apply to motor carriers transporting certain types and quantities of hazardous materials that require additional safety oversight. FMCSA estimates that 1,142 motor carriers are subject to the requirements, which account for approximately 799,400 hours of recordkeeping annually.

The agency is accepting public comments through Dec. 2.

Communication, tracking requirements

Under existing federal regulations, carriers holding Hazardous Materials Safety Permits must develop communication plans that allow them to periodically track the locations of shipments.

Communications between carriers and drivers must take place at least twice daily, with records documenting the time of contact and the shipment’s location. The records may be maintained by either the driver, such as through entries in a logbook, or by the motor carrier.

Companies must retain the information for at least six months, either electronically or in paper form, at their principal place of business or in a location where it is readily available to employees at that location.

The requirements are intended to help carriers monitor hazardous materials shipments and provide information that can assist law enforcement officials in verifying shipment locations.

In addition to communication plans, carriers subject to the Hazardous Materials Safety Permit regulations must maintain security programs and route plans.

FMCSA estimates reporting workload

As part of the renewal request, FMCSA estimates that maintaining each daily communication record takes approximately five minutes. Based on an estimated 9,592,800 trips annually, the agency calculates a total reporting burden of 799,400 hours per year.

The information collection, identified by OMB Control Number 2126-0030, is currently approved through Nov. 30, 2026. The renewal request is being submitted under the Paperwork Reduction Act, which requires federal agencies to obtain approval for information they collect from businesses and the public.

The notice does not propose new communication frequencies or additional tracking requirements for carriers.

Public comments accepted through Dec. 2

FMCSA previously published a notice providing a 60-day public comment period but received no comments. The new notice provides an additional 30-day opportunity for feedback before OMB completes its review.

The agency is particularly interested in comments addressing whether the information collection is necessary, whether its estimated reporting burden is accurate and how the process could be improved or simplified.

Comments may also address ways to reduce administrative work without compromising the usefulness of the information.

Comments must be received by Dec. 2, 2026, and may be submitted through Regulations.gov, using Docket No. FMCSA-2026-0991, or through the federal information collection review process at Reginfo.gov.