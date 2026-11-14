Thetford’s industrial side is busy right now, and skilled maintenance folks are in demand. If you’re handy with tools and like keeping equipment running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Thetford, VT

Type: Full-time

Keep production equipment and building systems running safely and efficiently. You’ll diagnose issues, handle repairs on your own, and use your building trades skills on moderately to highly complex jobs.

Highlights: Work independently, use a wide range of trade skills, and be the go-to person for tough equipment problems while following strict safety rules.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Thetford, VT

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role keeping facility and production systems in good shape through preventive and corrective maintenance. You’ll troubleshoot mechanical and electrical issues, support installs and upgrades, and keep detailed service records.

Highlights: Mix of mechanical and electrical work, steady variety in your day, and a strong focus on safety and continuous improvement.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Thetford, VT

Type: Full-time

Similar to the Maintenance Technician role but with more focus on production equipment reliability. You’ll handle preventive and corrective maintenance, help with new equipment commissioning, and work closely with operations.

Highlights: Great if you like fast-paced industrial work, detailed documentation, and being part of a team that’s always improving systems.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.