Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Thermalito

⚠️ New office hours for Thermalito Water & Sewer District

8 days ago

⚠️ New office hours for Thermalito Water & Sewer District

Starting December 1, 2026, the Thermalito Water and Sewer District office has new hours.

New office hours:

  • 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM
  • Closed for lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

If you need to stop by the district office for water or sewer questions, payments, or other services, plan your visit around the midday closure and the new opening/closing times.

The district’s mission is to provide reliable, high-quality water and sewer services and manage resources in an open, responsible, and environmentally sound way at the lowest practical cost.

More Info: New Hours for Thermalito Water and Sewer District ...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments