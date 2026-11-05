⚠️ New office hours for Thermalito Water & Sewer District

Starting December 1, 2026, the Thermalito Water and Sewer District office has new hours.

New office hours:

7:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Closed for lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

If you need to stop by the district office for water or sewer questions, payments, or other services, plan your visit around the midday closure and the new opening/closing times.

The district’s mission is to provide reliable, high-quality water and sewer services and manage resources in an open, responsible, and environmentally sound way at the lowest practical cost.