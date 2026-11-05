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Thermalito
⚠️ New office hours for Thermalito Water & Sewer District
8 days ago
⚠️ New office hours for Thermalito Water & Sewer District
Starting December 1, 2026, the Thermalito Water and Sewer District office has new hours.
New office hours:
- 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM
- Closed for lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
If you need to stop by the district office for water or sewer questions, payments, or other services, plan your visit around the midday closure and the new opening/closing times.
The district’s mission is to provide reliable, high-quality water and sewer services and manage resources in an open, responsible, and environmentally sound way at the lowest practical cost.
More Info: New Hours for Thermalito Water and Sewer District ...
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