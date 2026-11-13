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🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Warehouse Jobs in Theodore, AL
Theodore’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid options in warehouses and production. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Seasonal Package Handler – Part Time (Warehouse)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Theodore, AL
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $17.90/hour, paid weekly
Fast-paced warehouse job loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Good fit if you want a physical role, flexible shifts (about 3–6 hours/day), tuition help up to $5,250/year, and access to medical, dental, and vision after a short wait.
Machine Operator
- Employer: Chart Industries, Inc.
- Location: Theodore, AL 36582
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Full-time production role with a major industrial employer. You’ll be working with manufacturing equipment in a plant setting, with room to grow and standard benefits under an equal-opportunity workplace.
General Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Southern Gas and Supply
- Location: Theodore, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse job doing loading/unloading, inventory counts, order picking, and forklift work. They want at least 5 years’ experience, plus drug and background checks, and someone who can work safely with little supervision.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details and similar roles listed.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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