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Two New Daycare Options Coming to Montgomery: Everbrook Academy Breaks Ground, Malvern School to Open on Monday
8 days ago
Architect's rendering of Everbrook Academy, a new daycare center for 146 children (infant through pre-K) now under construction at Montgomery Promenade in Skillman at the Route 206/518 intersection. Leaders from Learning Care, SJC Ventures, and Northwood Construction Company joined local officials on Monday, November 9, to break ground on a...