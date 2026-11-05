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Washington-Rochambeau Route Continues to be Celebrated by “March to Victory” Towns
5 days ago
There have been numerous praiseworthy activities inspired by the celebration of America’s 250th year. In particular, there’s been a long overdue elevation of previously overlooked or under celebrated events and people crucial to the winning of independence. Montgomery Township officials pose with Gen. Rochambeau and Gen. Washington re-enactors...