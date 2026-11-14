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Thanksgiving television has become an American holiday tradition. And thanks to these famous TV hosts who made Thanksgiving broadcast history, they’ve helped create iconic traditions through the parades, football games, celebrity performances, and festive entertainment. They’ve been seen in millions of homes and have been known for their memorable connections to the Thanksgiving season.

8. Dave Garroway — The Original Parade Television Host

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Dave Garroway is at the top of the list when it comes to famous TV hosts who made Thanksgiving broadcast history. He hosted NBC’s inaugural televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1953 and helped establish the tradition of bringing Thanksgiving’s spectacular parade into American living rooms. His broadcast helped pave the way for decades of Thanksgiving morning television personalities.

7. Betty White — The Beloved Parade Pioneer

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Betty White is already an iconic actress and TV personality, but she’s also one of the most famous TV hosts who made Thanksgiving broadcast history. What makes her stand out is that she co-hosted NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from 1963 through 1972. She also helped bring the parade’s balloons, marching bands, and celebrity performances to television audiences throughout an important decade of American broadcasting.

6. Lorne Greene — The Bonanza Star Who Hosted Thanksgiving

Nancy and actor Lorne Greene, left, arrive at the Hyatt Regency just ahead of Joy and Sen. Howard Baker for the John Jay Hooker 50th Birthday and Celebrity Roast in Nashville on Aug. 24, 1980.

Lorne Greene is next on the list, as she hosted NBC’s Thanksgiving parade broadcasts alongside Betty White from 1963 to 1972. Greene brought his familiar television presence from Bonanza to Thanksgiving morning, combining entertainment celebrity with parade coverage, making him an iconic Thanksgiving host personality. His decade-long involvement helped make the parade a nationally recognized holiday television tradition.

5. Ed McMahon — The Longtime Thanksgiving Parade Personality

Mike McMahon, left, and Ed Turner, both Oceanport residents and Vietnam War veterans, are the last two ex-military golfers remaining at what is now called Suneagles Golf Club, which used to be the Fort Monmouth Golf Course and was for military use only.

Another one of the most famous TV hosts who made Thanksgiving broadcast history is Ed McMahon. He served as a major host of NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from 1974 through 1981, where The Tonight Show announcer brought his unmistakable voice and celebrity familiarity to the annual Thanksgiving broadcast. McMahon helped bridge the parade’s earlier hosting era with its later morning-show-driven format.

4. Bryant Gumbel — The Today Anchor Who Modernized Parade Coverage

Jun 10, 2016; Louisville, KY, USA; Bryant Gumbel speaks during the Muhammad Ali Memorial Service at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

According to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Host History page, Bryant Gumbel is another one of the most famous TV Hosts who made Thanksgiving broadcast history. Gumbel hosted Thanksgiving parade broadcasts during the late 1970s and from 1982 through 1984, and helped establish the connection between NBC’s Today anchors and Thanksgiving morning parade coverage. His involvement helped set the template for the morning-news personalities who would become synonymous with the parade.

3. Willard Scott — The Cheerful Thanksgiving Parade Institution

With NBC’s Today program weatherman Willard Scott, right, looks on, WSMV-Channel 4 weatherman Bill Hall prepares his Snow Scene board at the Knob Hill station Nov. 2, 1981. The outgoing Scott is in Nashville to be part of “WSMV Day” festivities to mark the official take-over of National Life’s WSM Channel 4 by Gillett Broadcasting and becoming WSMV.

Willard Scott is next on the list, as he hosted NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from 1987 through 1997. The longtime Today weatherman brought humor, warmth, and his trademark exuberance to Thanksgiving morning. What makes him stand out is that Scott’s eleven-year hosting tenure made him one of the most enduring faces of Thanksgiving parade television.

2. Katie Couric — The Parade Host Who Spanned 14 Thanksgivings

Katie Couric sits down to talk about her new documentary ‘Under the Gun,’ running timed to its VOD release May 31 and gun violence awareness day June 2.

One of the most famous TV hosts who made Thanksgiving broadcast history by hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from 1991 through 2005 is Katie Couric. Couric became a familiar holiday-morning presence, covering the spectacle alongside Willard Scott and other Today personalities. Her 14-year tenure is among the longest and most memorable in the parade’s television history.

November 2, 2014; Pleasanton, CA; John Madden is photographed during his NFL Sunday viewing party at his production facility. Mandatory Credit: Martin E. Klimek/USA TODAY-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last but not least, we have one of the most famous TV hosts who made Thanksgiving broadcast history: John Madden. Madden helped turn Thanksgiving NFL broadcasts into memorable entertainment through his signature Turkey Leg Award and enthusiastic celebration of turducken.

His personality and traditions became inseparable from Thanksgiving football, and the NFL continues to honor his legacy with its John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.