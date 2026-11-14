8 Country Music Legends Who Nearly Quit Before Their Biggest Break

Country music has produced huge names over the years; however, not every legend had an easy path to success. Several stars even came very close to walking away from it all before their careers inevitably took off. While the reasons are varied, these are eight country music legends who nearly quit before their biggest break.

1. George Strait Almost Quit to Take a Job Designing Cattle Pens

George Strait spent years performing and then questioned whether music career was worth it. By 1979, Strait was discouraged after roughly six or seven years of trying to break through. According to The Washington Post, Strait even gave his band notice and accepted a full-time job designing cattle pens. He wasn’t ready to give up completely. With one extra year, everything changed, and Strait signed with MCA Records.

2. Tim McGraw Was Told Singing Wasn’t for Him

Even Tim McGraw received criticism that could’ve ended his musical ambitions. Early in his recording career, a producer reportedly told him that singing wasn’t for him. As The Boot reported, McGraw took the criticism seriously, with little money left and uncertainty about a record deal. Instead of giving up, he had a performance with industry professionals present, allowing him to get recognized by producer Byron Gallimore.

3. Jason Aldean Nearly Moved Back to Georgia After Two Failed Record Deals

Jason Aldean’s road to country music success included two disappointing record deals. After moving to Nashville in 1998, he struggled to get his dream career. According to Nashville Lifestyles, Aldean eventually gave himself six months before returning to Georgia. However, he didn’t have to wait long. Weeks after setting his deadline, Broken Bow Records gave him a call.

4. Toby Keith Set a Deadline to Find Success Before Turning 30

Toby Keith spent years balancing country music and his family. By 1993, he was approaching 30 without a recording. Country Rebel points out how Keith’s early performances and songwriting eventually helped put him on the industry’s radar. A cassette with his songs reached Mercury Records, where an executive saw his potential. His career went wild, and Keith became an unforgettable country star.

5. Willie Nelson Nearly Gave Up Music Twice Before His Solo Breakthrough

Willie Nelson had plenty of disappointment before becoming a country music superstar. Although he found success writing songs for other performers, his own recording career wasn’t where he wanted it. In a 1975 interview published in Billboard, Nelson admitted he’d considered quitting music twice. He was frustrated with the lack of recognition and how record labels treated his music. However, signing with Columbia Records gave him more freedom and multiple #1 hits.

6. Roger Miller Was Ready to Leave Nashville for an Acting Career

Roger Miller was a respected songwriter, but turning that into a successful recording artist career was much harder. By 1963, his recording career with RCA Records hadn’t resulted in much. He was ready to go to Los Angeles to pursue acting. The Country Music Hall of Fame explains that Miller’s career took a turn after he signed with Smash Records, delivering several hits.

7. Shania Twain Considered Leaving Music After Losing Her Parents

Shania Twain faced personal tragedy in her early twenties when both of her parents died in a car accident. Responsible for supporting her younger siblings, she had to reconsider the future she wanted. CNN’s 2003 profile of the singer revealed how close she came to leaving the industry completely. However, Twain kept singing and her persistence eventually paid off with The Woman in Me in 1995.

8. Dolly Parton Nearly Walked Away After Her Professional Split With Porter Wagoner

Dolly Parton’s departure from Porter Wagoner’s television show wasn’t an easy decision. The pair had worked together for years. However, Parton wanted a solo career, and Wagoner wanted her to stay on the program. As Parade reported, their separation became so difficult that Parton reconsidered if she wanted to keep singing. Instead of leaving, she put her feelings into songwriting. In 1973, she wrote “I Will Always Love You” as a farewell to Wagoner, later becoming a major hit.