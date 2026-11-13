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In Jay Glennie’s new book, The Making of Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, Quentin Tarantino reveals 2 actresses he fired from the movie.

The book, which was released on Tuesday, confirms that Tarantino fired actresses Mélanie Laurent and Isabelle Huppert before production even began on the 2009 movie.

For those who don’t know, the movie tells an alternate history that follows two concurrent attempts to assassinate Nazy leadership in Paris during World War II. The movie features big names like Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth, Diane Kruger, and Mélanie Laurent.

Jan 27, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Quentin Tarantino, nominated for best motion picture of the year, directing, and writing for “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood” arrives to the Nominees Luncheon for the 92nd Oscars at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan via USA TODAY

According to the book, though, Mélanie Laurent, who played Shosanna Dreyfus, a French cinema owner who was wrapped up in a larger assassination attempt, almost lost her role because her table read was “terrible,” adding, “It wasn’t good enough to be terrible,” the book said, per People.

Interestingly enough, though, Laurent was notably rehired, as she explained that she was sick at the time of the table read and said to Tarantino, “I will fly myself to Germany and put myself up in a hotel. I know you’re busy, but I will wait until you see me again.”

Thankfully, she managed to “convince” Tarantino and was given back her role as Dreyfus. According to the book, Tarantino reassures that he “loves Mélanie.”

“The fact of the matter is, if we were not talking about the making of Inglourious Basterds, I would never think about the table read again, for the simple reason Mélanie is my Shosanna. She did a wonderful job.”

Isabelle Huppert, on the other hand, didn’t get another chance, as she “didn’t show up” for the read in the first place, and was eventually replaced by Maggie Cheung to play Madame Ada Mimieux, a woman who provides shelter to Shosanna in Paris.

“She didn’t show up, so f– it. I fired her. I mean, I love Isabelle Huppert – Heaven’s Gate and all that – but there were issues with her contract. It just kept stalling. And then not coming to the table read. Well, we cast Maggie Cheung instead.”

Tarantino continued, saying, “That invariably happens. As far as I’m concerned, if you’re cast and you are not at the table, I don’t owe you jack s–! You can be fired, especially if I get excited by what somebody else did in your absence.”

Jan 5, 2020; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Quentin Tarantino accepts the award for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood” during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK

And for the director, the table read is the most important part of pre-production for him, according to Page Six, as it’s the “closest I get to seeing the movie for the first time.”

“Up until then, it’s just been me reading all the scenes to myself or to a friend. So a table read with the whole cast is so exciting and important to me.”

Along with the two actresses, there were a lot of role changes before production started in 2008. According to People, some changes included Adam Sandler, David Krumholtz, Johnny Depp, Simon Pegg, and others due to scheduling conflicts.

“I have no moral compass when it comes to giving roles to actors: They have to be right. They have to feel like they are right for the world I have created,” he goes on to explain his process.

“I have fired actors in the past. If it’s not right, it is not right. I don’t owe them s–. I owe my film the best actors I can find. Period.”