Hollywood celebrities have occasionally over the years have retracted their political endorsements after controversies, policy disagreements, or negative reactions from their fans. While some publicly withdrew their support, others took a more subtle approach for apologizing to fans. Below are eight Hollywood stars who backtracked on their political support.

1. Azealia Banks – Donald Trump

Rapper Azealia Banks initially supported Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. However, that didn’t last. In October of that year, she publicly withdrew her endorsement after videos appeared of Trump making controversial comments about women in 2005. According to TIME, Banks said she had made a mistake supporting him. More confusing, Banks switched on her feelings again, expressing support for Trump after his election.

2. Kirstie Alley – Donald Trump

Kirstie Alley publicly endorsed Donald Trump in April 2016. She eventually retracted those feelings. After the Access Hollywood recording, where Trump made vulgar comments about women, Alley announced that she was no longer endorsing either candidate. TheWrap reported on the actress distancing herself from Trump. Similar to Banks, though, she went back on her word and became a vocal supporter.

3. Aaron Carter – Donald Trump

Singer Aaron Carter reconsidered his support for Donald Trump well before the 2016 presidential election. Although Carter initially expressed interest, that enthusiasm faded as the campaign continued. TIME reported that Carter eventually announced he wouldn’t vote for Trump. There were just too many reasons why he couldn’t support him as President.

4. Dwayne Johnson – Joe Biden

Dwayne Johnson endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election. It was his first political endorsement. After four years, Johnson revealed that he wouldn’t make another presidential endorsement. In an interview, TheWrap reported that Johnson regretted contributing to political division through his public support. While not technically unhappy with his choice, Johnson was more concerned about the division after his endorsement.

5. Cardi B – Joe Biden

Cardi B supported Joe Biden in 2020 after previously supporting Bernie Sanders. She even interviewed Biden before the election. By 2024, though, the rapper was openly disappointed. Rolling Stone reported that Cardi took issue with rising living costs, low wages, and the government’s handling of international conflicts. With so many betrayals, Cardi B didn’t want to support Biden or Trump.

6. Michael Rapaport – Joe Biden

Comedian Michael Rapaport was very critical of Joe Biden in 2024, especially with the Israel-Hamas war. Rapaport believed Biden wasn’t providing enough support after the October 2023 attacks. In May 2024, he released a video announcing that Biden wouldn’t receive his vote. Fox News reported on the actor’s decision. It was particularly surprising since he previously criticized Trump.

7. Mark Cuban – Donald Trump

Mark Cuban was initially interested in Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. He liked Trump’s outsider status and business experience. However, Cuban became concerned about Trump’s policy knowledge, foreign-policy positions, and leadership approach. The businessman ultimately endorsed Hillary Clinton instead. The Los Angeles Times covered Cuban’s switch from one side to the other.

8. Shania Twain – Donald Trump

Shania Twain faced backlash in 2018, stating she would have voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election if she had been eligible to vote. The Guardian reported on her comments, which quickly attracted criticism. Twain later apologized. She wasn’t trying to endorse Trump, and regretted answering the question without providing more context about her ideals.