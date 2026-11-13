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Kanye West sued by performer Chase Taylor, who claims “abusive conditions” while working on the rapper’s controversial “biblical opera.”

According to Page Six, Taylor accused the rapper of “multiple unfair and deceptive trade practices” while the two were collaborating on the 2019 Nebuchadnezzar opera, slamming the musician for the conditions.

Taylor claims, per the outlet, that he flew from North Carolina to Wyoming to rehearse the opera, a week before he was to take the stage, but found out that the project wasn’t complete. He then claims that he was locked inside a brand room at Cody High School with other artists to compose music and to make sure the Hollywood Bowl performance was “ready in just four days.”

February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK

“Defendants locked the door and ordered Taylor to work until the opera was done,” the lawsuit claims, which was filed in North Carolina on Wednesday. “To secure Taylor’s compliance, defendants, including West, promised lucrative compensation, producer credit, and future work.”

Apparently, West “ignored” his request to “unlock the band room doors, provide sufficient food and water, and provide appropriate time off for the musicians to sleep” and did not “meaningfully participate in the creative process” besides “vague platitudes” and “cryptic non-directions.”

“He arranged to have personal massages in the band room and stayed only for the duration of those massages,” the lawsuit claims. “He also hosted meet-and-greets with locals and press while in the rehearsal space.”

Taylor continued, claiming that the day before showtime, “West fired half of the dancers (saying there were too many white people), demanded substantial rewrites with little or no instruction, and asked [him] to write synthesizer parts of each of the songs in the show.”

February 10, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the pre-show ceremonies during the The 50th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK

According to Page Six, Taylor claims that he was told “the operas were non-profit engagements performed for religious purposes,” which he now says was a lie, and that “West and his co-defendant companies charged attendees for tickets, and, on information and belief, pocketed the profits.”

Taylor is suing West for damages for alleged fraud, according to the outlet, “false imprisonment, and unfair business practices – as well as for copyright ownership and a share of the profits generated by several songs he alleges West released incorporating his compositions and arrangement.”