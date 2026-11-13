Left: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA, Right: © 2011 Richard Chavez/PictureLux / MEGA

Usher and Chris Brown are facing more uncertainty surrounding their joint R&B Tour after two additional concerts were canceled amid reports of growing tension between the longtime R&B stars. The affected performances include a November show in Los Angeles and a December date in Miami, leaving fans wondering what will happen to the remaining tour schedule.

According to People, the cancellations reportedly have less to do with ticket sales and more to do with disagreements between the two singers. An unnamed source familiar with the situation claims their relationship has become increasingly strained, with creative differences and backstage conflicts making it difficult for them to work together.

More Concerts Canceled

The latest cancellations involve performances at SoFi Stadium and Hard Rock Stadium. Fans who purchased tickets for either concert were informed that refunds would be issued.

TMZ first reported the Los Angeles cancellation, pointing out that the decision came amid an ongoing disagreement between the performers.

However, the situation hasn’t necessarily brought the entire tour to an end. Other performances are still on the schedule.

Tension Between Artists

One incident reportedly brought the tension to a tipping point during the tour’s five-night Atlanta run.

The concert on the opening night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was delayed by nearly two and a half hours because of heavy traffic surrounding the venue. People reported that Brown wanted to wait for fans who were still trying to reach the stadium. However, Usher preferred to begin the performance on schedule.

The disagreement allegedly created an uncomfortable situation between the singers. Although both eventually appeared onstage together, the reported conflict didn’t end there.

A Strained Relationship

People’s report suggests the Atlanta incident was only one part of a larger problem. According to the publication’s unnamed source, Usher and Brown have experienced disagreements over creative decisions and who gets the final say on different aspects of the tour.

Their relationship is reportedly more professional than personal. While they have shared the stage and performed together, their interactions away from the audience are said to be considerably less friendly.

Following the Atlanta disagreement, the singers reportedly exchanged hugs and performed several songs together. However, the source claimed their friendly onstage behavior didn’t reflect what was happening backstage. The two allegedly continued to avoid one another.

Neither Usher nor Brown has publicly confirmed the reported feud or addressed the claims about their working relationship.

What’s Next for the Tour?

There are still questions about whether both performers will appear at the remaining concerts. As of now, the November 15th Los Angeles performance was listed as scheduled, although the source suggested that even members of the artists’ teams weren’t certain whether both singers would participate.

The tour was expected to continue through December 12th, with Tampa listed as its final stop.

These aren’t the first cancellations to affect the joint tour, either. Four October performances in Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Columbia, South Carolina, were previously scrapped. Those dates coincided with Brown’s legal proceedings and sentencing in the United Kingdom.

For now, fans are left waiting for more information. The latest cancellations have raised legitimate questions, but there’s been no official announcement that the tour has been completely canceled.