MEGA

Hollywood has given us some unforgettable names over the years. From laugh-out-loud comedians to blockbuster action stars, these actors have entertained us. Yet, behind the cameras, some developed reputations that were far from their lovable screen personas.

Stories, arguments, demanding behavior, and feuds with co-stars have surprised fans over the years. Here are seven beloved Hollywood stars whose behind-the-scenes reputations might surprise you.

1. Bill Murray

“The Phoenician Scheme” photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival. 19 May 2025. Pictured: Bill Murray. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA

Bill Murray is a comedy legend, beloved for Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day, and Lost in Translation. His characters have made him a Hollywood favorite for decades. However, not everyone who has worked with Murray remembers the experience fondly.

In 2021, Lucy Liu spoke about a confrontation during the filming of Charlie’s Angels. She said Murray directed insults at her.

Other stories have emerged, too. Vanity Fair reported that Geena Davis and Richard Dreyfuss had described unpleasant experiences with Murray. In 2022, production of Being Mortal was suspended following a complaint about his behavior. Murray later acknowledged an incident but said his joke had been misunderstood.

2. Chevy Chase

Few comedians dominated the 1980s quite like Chevy Chase. His performances in National Lampoon’s Vacation, Fletch, and Christmas Vacation helped make him a household name. Unfortunately, his relationships with fellow performers haven’t always been so cheerful.

During his time on Community, Chase reportedly clashed with cast members and the show’s creator, Dan Harmon.

Dan Harmon, the creator of Community, claimed Chase’s behavior was driven by jealousy over Glover’s talent. According to The New Yorker, Harmon recalled apologizing to Glover after Chase made racially insensitive remarks during filming.

Chase responded to the allegations, saying he was saddened that Glover viewed him that way. The dispute added to Chase’s already controversial reputation in Hollywood.

3. Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl flashes her amazing smile at Good Morning America in New York. 20 Apr 2017. Photo credit: FZS / MEGA

Katherine Heigl became one of television’s biggest stars playing Izzie Stevens on Grey’s Anatomy. Movies like Knocked Up and 27 Dresses made her a romantic comedy favorite, too.

But her outspoken opinions caused controversy. In 2008, Heigl withdrew from Emmy consideration, saying she didn’t believe her Grey’s Anatomy material deserved a nomination. In 2024, Heigl clarified to Entertainment Tonight that she hadn’t rejected an actual nomination.

She also criticized Knocked Up for its portrayal of women. According to The Washington Post, these comments contributed to her reputation as a difficult actress.

I’ve always found this case interesting because Heigl has questioned whether speaking her mind justified the difficult label. Her experience raises a fair question, one for you to decide.

4. Christian Bale

Christian Bale‘s dedication to acting is hard to question. Whether playing Batman in The Dark Knight trilogy or transforming his appearance for The Fighter, he’s earned a reputation for giving everything to his performances.

That intensity became a problem during the filming of Terminator Salvation in 2008.

Bale launched into an angry, profanity-filled tirade after cinematographer Shane Hurlbut interrupted a scene. The recording surfaced in 2009, causing widespread criticism.

The Guardian reported that Bale publicly apologized, admitting his behavior was unacceptable.

He also explained that the two had resolved their disagreement that same day. Still, the recording gave movie fans a rare glimpse of Bale’s explosive temper.

5. Edward Norton

Edward Norton makes very clear with his hand signals how to direct his movie: Motherles Brooklyn, while filming in new york. 28 Feb 2018. Photo credit: Sara-M / MEGA

Edward Norton made an unforgettable impression in Primal Fear, American History X, and Fight Club. He’s also appeared in major blockbusters, including The Incredible Hulk and Glass Onion.

Behind the scenes, however, Norton developed a reputation for wanting significant creative control.

The biggest example came during American History X. Director Tony Kaye and Norton disagreed over the movie’s editing, leading to a bitter dispute.

In 1998, the Los Angeles Times documented how Norton became involved in editing the movie, something Kaye strongly opposed.

Norton’s supporters argued that the studio had invited his involvement. Nevertheless, the dispute contributed to his reputation as a demanding perfectionist who wasn’t afraid to challenge directors.

6. Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe‘s performance in Gladiator made him one of Hollywood’s most recognizable leading men. He followed that success with A Beautiful Mind, Master and Commander, and Cinderella Man.

Yet, his temper attracted almost as much attention as his acting.

In June 2005, Crowe was arrested after throwing a telephone that struck a hotel concierge in New York. The incident followed problems making a telephone call to his wife in Australia.

CBS News reported that Crowe pleaded guilty to third-degree assault later that year.

Crowe also publicly apologized during an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. For fans accustomed to seeing him play heroic characters, the incident revealed a very different side of the Oscar-winning actor.

7. Mike Myers

Netflix’s ‘The Pentaverate’ After Party. 04 May 2022. Pictured: Mike Myers. Photo credit: David Acosta/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Mike Myers gave audiences some of the funniest characters of the 1990s and early 2000s. From Wayne’s World to Austin Powers and the voice of Shrek, his performances became pop culture favorites.

Unfortunately, some colleagues found working with him considerably less entertaining.

Actress Amy Hill, who appeared alongside Myers in The Cat in the Hat, described the experience as a nightmare.

In a 2016 interview with The A.V. Club, Hill complained about lengthy waits, Myers’ secluded working arrangements, and his lack of interaction with other performers.

Director Penelope Spheeris also previously discussed tensions surrounding Wayne’s World, although she later clarified that their disagreements had been exaggerated. Myers’ demanding reputation wasn’t universally shared.