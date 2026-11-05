6 Country Stars Who Admitted They Hated Their Biggest Hits

Country music has produced plenty of hits over the years, however not every artist loved the songs that made them famous. Some performers worried the singles sounded too predictable, while others didn’t want to be labeled by a certain image. Even if fans loved the song, these are the country stars who admitted they hated their biggest hits.

1. Kenny Chesney – “The Good Stuff”

Kenny Chesney didn’t think “The Good Stuff” deserved to become a single. The singer thought the song didn’t offer anything fresh and was predictable. The label pushed the song, and it ended up spending seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, becoming one of his biggest hits.

2. Kenny Chesney – “Don’t Blink”

Another Kenny Chesney hit nearly became a career argument. Before “Don’t Blink” was released, the star worried the song sounded too much like other sentimental songs. He even argued about record executives during a flight, insisting it wouldn’t work. Fans disagreed and the song went to number one on the charts.

3. Patsy Cline – “Walkin’ After Midnight”

Patsy Cline wasn’t immediately impressed by “Walkin’ After Midnight,” even going so far as to cry in the studio about the song. She felt it was too pop-centered and didn’t reflect the country enough. The country label pushed, and this became Cline’s breakthrough hit, reaching number two on the country chart and even ranking on the pop charts.

4. Trace Adkins – “Brown Chicken, Brown Cow”

Trace Adkins eventually regretted his track “Brown Chicken, Brown Cow,” centered around suggestive humor. Adkins even went so far as to publicly apologizing to radio programmers for asking stations to play the track. While it did attract attention, Adkins distanced himself from the song and blamed songwriters who convinced him it was a hit.

5. Merle Haggard – “Okie from Muskogee”

Merle Haggard’s “Okie from Muskogee” was one of country music’s most recognizable songs, but Haggard wasn’t always comfortable with it. Haggard felt the 1969 patriotic anthem’s political image overshadowed other parts of his musical career. While it remains a hit, Haggard regrets writing it and even believes it set back his career.

6. Blake Shelton – “Boys ‘Round Here”

Blake Shelton didn’t take “Boys ‘Round Here” that seriously, even when it became a huge hit. Shelton thought it was a stupid song, especially with silly lyrics. However, he enjoyed playing along with the humor of the track rather than a serious artistic statement. It became one of Shelton’s biggest successes, and hit high on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

7. Gretchen Wilson – “Redneck Woman”

Gretchen Wilson initially didn’t want to record “Redneck Woman,” even though it was the single that launched her country music career. She worried about the song’s rebellious image and thought it would limit how audiences viewed her. However, after a Grammy Award, Wilson embraced the song’s success and message.