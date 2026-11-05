Nicki Minaj Defends President Donald Trump After Midterms

ZUMAPRESS.com _ MEGA

One of the most shocking twists was seeing Nicki Minaj support Donald Trump in late 2025. And after the midterms saw major losses for Trump-backed candidates, Nicki Minaj defends President Donald Trump with a tweet, speaking her mind about the results.

Social media raised their brows when they started to hear Minaj, the “Super Bass” rapper, align with Trump at the end of 2025. It was unexpected and caused her to lose a lot of fans, but she’s not shying away from her advocacy.

President Donald Trump invites Rapper Nicki Minaj onstage during a midterm rally at McMorran Place Arena in Port Huron on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

According to Time, Minaj “felt aligned with Trump’s policies long before she became an outspoken ally” in 2025.

“I felt that way already about him, just that I didn’t dare act like that publicly,” she said during an interview with Time in May. “It’s been ingrained in everyone’s brain in the music business that we are supposed to be a Democratic family. I just knew they would not like me supporting Trump.”

But recently, she’s been loud about her opinions. On Wednesday, she posted on X saying, “Couple things: 1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT,” she started. “2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION. 3. Jesus is STILL LORD. 4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT. 5. Knowledge is POWER.”

She continued, saying, “6. Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna & @ByronDonalds. 7. Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them. 8. The BARBZ are STILL PRETTY!!! 9. I don’t vote, I VETO 10. Stay tuned & STAY MAD. 11. Christians are STILL being killed. 12. Maybe now our people will WAKE UP. 13. Love you.”

But that wasn’t all. In a second post, she added two more points: “14. Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app. I’m sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue. 15. #GrokBot is a phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better. Thank you, @bot”

The message is in response to the Democrats beating the Republicans in Tuesday’s midterms, winning back the House and Senate, and sending a major blow to Trump.

Interestingly enough, Trump has distanced himself a bit after Tuesday’s losses, only appearing on Wednesday to talk about the White House ballroom construction. Despite that, Minaj has spoken out about her thoughts on the matter.

And despite Trump distancing himself after Tuesday’s losses, Minaj is staying strong. This is just a week after news went around saying that Minaj might be the White House Press Secretary. However, no other news as confirmed this yet.