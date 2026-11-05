Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault, Expected to Receive a “Significant Custodial Term”

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After a multi-week-long trial in London, it’s been confirmed that Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

The actor and comedian faced three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of attempted indecent assault. While he pleaded not guilty to the charges, he has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, according to the BBC.

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The trial consisted of several women accusing him of sexual misconduct that took place over a ten-year span, 1999 to 2009.

Some of the more gruesome details include an alleged victim who begged Brand to stop before he raped her in 2009. The women who have come forward spoke candidly about his aggression and behavior, with one woman saying that he acted “frenzied” and “violent.“

Despite the avid claims, Brand argued against them, saying that he once led a promiscuous life, but he never forced anything, according to CBS News. He claims that “consent is a non-negotiable.”

He also spoke about the effect that the trial has had on his life, saying that “my entire life has been consumed by these events, these allegations, these accusations.”

But according to Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of London’s Metropolitan Police, per CBS, “Brand used his influence, status, and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women. As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be.”

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On Thursday, the verdict was delivered, with the saying that Brand should expect to serve jail time.

“You’ve been convicted of a number of offenses including rape,” Mr. Justice Bennathan told Brand, according to the BBC. “The consequences of that is inevitably a significant custodial term. My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody.”

According to TMZ, Brand has since gone into a holding cell after being found guilty, with a warning that he’s facing prison time. The chance of him being granted bail is still up in the air, with a hearing scheduled later today.

Right now, Brand is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, November 9.