Breaking Bad Star Dean Norris Facing Divorce and Bankruptcy

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Breaking Bad star Dean Norris is facing significant changes in his personal life and business affairs. News of his reported divorce from wife Bridget Norris has emerged alongside the bankruptcy filing of their longtime restaurant.

The couple, who married more than two decades ago, have reportedly been separated since early 2025. Meanwhile, their historic California diner is seeking bankruptcy protection as it navigates mounting financial difficulties.

Secret Divorce Revealed

According to Page Six, Bridget Norris filed for divorce on February 14th, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

Court documents reportedly list January 15th, 2025, as the couple’s separation date. Dean responded to the filing in May of that year, although the divorce proceedings remain unresolved.

The news comes as a surprise to fans.. Unlike many celebrity relationships that play out publicly, Dean and Bridget have largely kept their marriage out of the spotlight.

Bridget Norris’ Requests

Bridget’s divorce filing reportedly seeks joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s two minor children. The Norrises share five children in total.

She has also requested spousal support and asked the court to determine the couple’s rights to property acquired during their marriage.

Their relationship dates back more than 20 years. Dean and Bridget married in October 2001, and their family life has largely remained private throughout his acting career.

Neither has publicly addressed the reported split.

Cafe Faces Financial Trouble

One report mentioned another major development involving the couple’s finances. Their jointly owned Swing Inn Cafe in Temecula, California, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on September 25th, 2026.

Court documents reportedly show the business has approximately $147,810 in assets compared with $1.81 million in liabilities. The filing also points to a significant decline in gross revenue between 2024 and 2025.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows businesses to reorganize their debts while continuing operations. That means the filing doesn’t necessarily imply the restaurant’s immediately closing.

The historic establishment has been serving customers since 1927. Dean and Bridget purchased the diner in 2002, making it a longtime part of their shared business ventures.

Norris’ Career and Family Life

For television audiences, Dean is best known as Hank Schrader, the determined DEA agent on Breaking Bad, a role he reprised in the prequel series Better Call Saul.

The 63-year-old actor has also appeared in numerous film and television projects throughout his career. Beyond acting, Dean and Bridget have been involved with the Norris Performing Arts Center in Murrieta, California.

What’s Next?

As HELLO! reported, the divorce news surfaced more than a year after the initial filing.

Both the divorce and the restaurant’s bankruptcy proceedings remain ongoing. Neither Dean nor Bridget has publicly commented on the latest developments.

For now, the couple’s private separation and the financial future of their longtime restaurant remain unresolved.