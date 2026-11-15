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‘Truly is a miracle’: All passengers, crew accounted for one day after New Orleans cruise ship slams into tanker on Mississippi River
By Brandon Caldwell,4 days ago
A harrowing scene on the Mississippi River unfolded Friday afternoon as a tanker reportedly lost control of its steering and slammed into a docked cruise ship containing 197 passengers and crew. Despite some people going overboard, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said all passengers aboard the ship and its crew were accounted for.