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Mamdani scores a win for small businesses after striking SNAP deal with Trump
By Brandon Caldwell,2 days ago
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Friday that he reached an agreement with President Donald Trump to grant bodegas and small retailers nationwide an additional 90 days to comply with new federal requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The regulations, which initially took effect on November...