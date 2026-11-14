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‘We don’t play about our babies’: Monica says she is fiercely protective of Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia
By Bobby Pen,2 days ago
Monica is making it clear that when it comes to Natalia Bryant, the protective instincts are real. The Grammy-winning singer recently opened up about her relationship with the 23-year-old model, the eldest daughter of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant. Monica, who has maintained a longtime friendship with Vanessa, considers herself an honorary aunt to Natalia and says she takes that role seriously.