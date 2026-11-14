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Rihanna celebrates son Riot Rose’s first magazine covers, including an homage to her Super Bowl performance
By Odafe Oghen,2 days ago
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s 3-year-old son Riot Rose has landed six covers of Arena Homme+ Issue 66, marking his magazine cover debut. Five of the covers feature the toddler alone, while a sixth pairs him with Rihanna in her red Super Bowl jumpsuit from the performance where she revealed she was pregnant with him. The milestone follows his September concert appearance in Copenhagen alongside both of his parents.