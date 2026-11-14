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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop that ensnared airports and flights across the U.S.
By Brandon Caldwell,11 days ago
The FAA announced late Friday that flights can resume nationwide, hours after a ground stop that halted air travel across the country. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the announcement during a press conference, as more than 3,000 flights were still in the air at the time of the ground stop. According to Duffy, 10,000 flights were delayed, and 5,000 were canceled amid one of the largest travel disruptions in recent memory.